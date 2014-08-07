* Wheat falls after hitting highest since June 30

* Concerns over Black Sea supplies limit decline

* New-crop corn falls 0.8 pct, soybeans edge lower (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 U.S. wheat eased for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in more than a month in the last session on concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region.

Corn, which climbed almost 2 percent on Wednesday, also gave up some of those gains while soybeans edged lower.

Chicago Board Of Trade spot-month wheat fell 1.2 percent to $5.61-1/4 a bushel by 0220 GMT, having hit its highest since June 30 in the previous session when prices climbed 2.8 percent.

November soybeans lost 0.1 percent to $10.78-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 1.3 percent on Wednesday and December corn lost 0.8 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel.

"Weather concerns in the EU and also ongoing concerns about the stability in the Black Sea had a positive impact on the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

"Today we are seeing some of that positive impetus just run out."

The market is worried about potential export disruptions from the Black Sea region after Russia massed 20,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border and could use the pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade.

Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat.

In a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine, Russia's state news agency said Moscow will ban all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe. Moscow is the second biggest importer of U.S. poultry.

In addition to concerns over supply disruptions, Ukraine is set to produce more wheat for animal feed and less higher-grade bread-making grain this year as rain damage has shifted the global exporter's quality balance, traders and analysts said.

There have been similar downgrades to France and Germany's wheat crop, which has raised concern about supplies.

Corn and soybeans continue to face pressure with expectations of record yields in the United States.

Favorable crop weather seen in the U.S. Midwest, fuelling expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its estimates of corn and soybeans in a monthly report next week.

Prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 561.25 -6.75 -1.19% +3.17% 548.43 64 CBOT corn 371.25 -3.00 -0.80% +0.54% 390.47 40 CBOT soy 1078.75 -1.25 -0.12% -0.07% 1109.03 55 CBOT rice $12.81 $0.00 +0.04% -1.65% $13.39 26 WTI crude $97.04 $0.12 +0.12% -0.35% $101.90 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 -$0.004 -0.33% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.930 -0.001 -0.11% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)