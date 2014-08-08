SYDNEY, Aug 8 U.S. wheat futures edged down for a second straight day on Friday, but were on track to post their biggest weekly rally in five months as concerns over a potential disruption to supplies from the Black Sea underpinned prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat was up nearly 5 percent for the week, the biggest such gain since early March. * November soybeans has gained more than 1.5 percent so far this week, the biggest weekly gain since late May. * December corn was up more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rally since the week ended April 4. Corn prices fell over the past six weeks. * Wheat is drawing support from concerns about how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would affect exports from the Black Sea region. * Light-to-moderate rains on Argentina's Pampas grains belt slowed wheat sowing over the previous seven days, with 94.2 percent of projected sowing area already planted, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that new-crop export sales of corn were 758,700 tonnes in the latest week, below trade estimates ranging from 800,000 to 1 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro was on the backfoot early on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi struck a cautious note on the euro zone economy, while lower debt yields pressured the dollar against the yen. * Crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday after reports the United States was considering airstrikes on advancing Islamic militants in Iraq revived concerns about supply disruptions from OPEC's No. 2 oil producer. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, continuing a recent streak of weakness as Russia's surprisingly harsh retaliatory measures in response to Western sanctions raised concerns about global growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Trade data July 0600 Germany Trade data June 0645 France Industrial output June 1230 U.S. Labor costs, productivity Q2 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories June Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 560.25 -1.25 -0.22% -1.36% 547.29 64 CBOT corn 369.75 -1.50 -0.40% -1.20% 385.93 39 CBOT soy 1076.25 -1.75 -0.16% -0.35% 1098.43 63 CBOT rice $12.84 $0.00 +0.00% +0.31% $13.33 35 WTI crude $97.43 $0.09 +0.09% +0.53% $101.63 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.926 -0.001 -0.11% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)