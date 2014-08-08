SYDNEY, Aug 8 U.S. wheat futures edged down for
a second straight day on Friday, but were on track to post their
biggest weekly rally in five months as concerns over a potential
disruption to supplies from the Black Sea underpinned prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat was up nearly
5 percent for the week, the biggest such gain since early March.
* November soybeans has gained more than 1.5 percent
so far this week, the biggest weekly gain since late May.
* December corn was up more than 2 percent for the
week, the biggest weekly rally since the week ended April 4.
Corn prices fell over the past six weeks.
* Wheat is drawing support from concerns about how the
conflict between Russia and Ukraine would affect exports from
the Black Sea region.
* Light-to-moderate rains on Argentina's Pampas grains belt
slowed wheat sowing over the previous seven days, with 94.2
percent of projected sowing area already planted, the Buenos
Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that
new-crop export sales of corn were 758,700 tonnes in the latest
week, below trade estimates ranging from 800,000 to 1 million
tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was on the backfoot early on Friday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi struck a cautious
note on the euro zone economy, while lower debt yields pressured
the dollar against the yen.
* Crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday after reports the
United States was considering airstrikes on advancing Islamic
militants in Iraq revived concerns about supply disruptions from
OPEC's No. 2 oil producer.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, continuing a recent
streak of weakness as Russia's surprisingly harsh retaliatory
measures in response to Western sanctions raised concerns about
global growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data July
0600 Germany Trade data June
0645 France Industrial output June
1230 U.S. Labor costs, productivity Q2
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories June
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 560.25 -1.25 -0.22% -1.36% 547.29 64
CBOT corn 369.75 -1.50 -0.40% -1.20% 385.93 39
CBOT soy 1076.25 -1.75 -0.16% -0.35% 1098.43 63
CBOT rice $12.84 $0.00 +0.00% +0.31% $13.33 35
WTI crude $97.43 $0.09 +0.09% +0.53% $101.63 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.20%
USD/AUD 0.926 -0.001 -0.11% -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)