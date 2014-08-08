* Wheat notches 2.8 pct weekly rise
* Rally subsides as Russia grain exports continue
* Corn posts first weekly gain in seven weeks
* Attention turning toward Tuesday's USDA report
By Rod Nickel
Aug 8 U.S. wheat futures fell for a second
session on Friday on profit-taking but still ran up nearly 3
percent this week, partly on fears of disrupted grain flows from
the Black Sea region.
New-crop corn fell, while soybeans turned higher and both
notched weekly gains after spillover support from wheat helped
offset expectations of record U.S. crops.
Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics, said
the profit-taking that hurt wheat futures capped a "good
technical week."
Worries by wheat investors this week about escalating
tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus concern about poor
quality in the western European harvest, sparked short-covering
in Chicago after the price hit a four-year low last month.
A lack of actual disruption in wheat shipments from the
Black Sea region weighed on the grain, however.
Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures lost
2.2 percent or 12-1/4 cents to fetch $5.49-1/4 a bushel, after
falling 1.1 percent on Thursday in its first drop in seven
sessions. The contract still gained 2.8 percent over the week.
Despite the pullback, the quality of wheat in major
exporters France and Germany remains uncertain as rain hampers
the harvest.
Signs of a build-up of Russian troops at the Ukrainian
border and the announcement by Russia of an embargo on most food
imports from the United States and the European Union unnerved
traders this week.
Market attention was also turning toward the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's next monthly crop supply/demand report on
Tuesday, in which it is expected to raise its estimate of U.S.
wheat production.
Analysts also expect the USDA to raise sharply its corn
harvest outlook and lift its soybean forecast after generally
favorable growing weather.
December corn fell 2.1 percent or 7-3/4 cents to
$3.63-1/2 a bushel, weighed down by wheat.
Corn also came under pressure from USDA export data on
Thursday, which pegged new-crop export sales of corn at 758,700
tonnes in the latest week, below trade estimates ranging from
800,000 to 1 million tonnes.
"Export sales were kind of shabby," Zuzolo said. "I also get
the strong sense that (traders) just aren't going to want to buy
corn before the August report is released next week because of
the uncertainty of how big potential yield (might be). Being
long could leave them high and dry."
Despite Friday's drop, December corn finished the week up
0.3 percent, its first weekly gain in seven weeks, drawing
support from the strength of wheat.
November soybeans turned up 6-3/4 cents or 0.6 percent
to $10.84-3/4 a bushel for a 2.5 percent weekly gain.
Front-month August added 2.8 percent, supported by
short-covering ahead of the contract's expiry next week, traders
said.
Prices at 1:48 p.m. CDT (1846 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 351.75 -7.75 -2.2%
CBOT soy 1284.75 34.75 2.8%
CBOT meal 397.60 6.90 1.8%
CBOT soyoil 35.44 -0.18 -0.5%
CBOT wheat 549.25 -12.25 -2.2%
