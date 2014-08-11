SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. wheat futures extended
losses into a third session on Monday, but concerns over supply
disruptions in the Black Sea region and production shortfalls in
Europe curbed losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.55
percent to $5.46-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent on
Friday.
* November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $12.85-1/2 a
bushel, after firming 0.6 percent on Friday.
* December corn dropped 0.1 percent to $3.63-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 2.1 percent in the previous session.
* Worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus
concern about poor quality in the western European harvest,
sparked short-covering in Chicago after the price hit a
four-year low last month.
* A lack of actual disruption in wheat shipments from the
Black Sea region weighed on the grain, however.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to raise
its estimate of U.S. wheat production in its next monthly crop
supply/demand report on Tuesday.
* Rain continues to hamper wheat harvesting in western
Europe, slowing field work and leaving a question mark over how
much of the crop in major exporters France and Germany will be
of sufficient quality to sell to overseas markets, analysts
said.
* Analysts also expect the USDA to sharply raise its corn
harvest outlook and lift its soybean forecast after generally
favorable growing weather.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed losses early on Monday after coming under
pressure late last week as a slight easing of geopolitical
tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index July
Grains prices at 0105 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 546.25 -3.00 -0.55% -2.72% 545.34 51
CBOT corn 363.25 -0.25 -0.07% -2.15% 383.12 31
CBOT soy 1085.50 0.75 +0.07% +0.70% 1093.97 71
CBOT rice $12.76 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.66% $13.29 30
WTI crude $97.74 $0.09 +0.09% +0.09% $101.11 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.30%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.000 -0.02% +0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)