SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. wheat futures extended losses into a third session on Monday, but concerns over supply disruptions in the Black Sea region and production shortfalls in Europe curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.55 percent to $5.46-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent on Friday. * November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $12.85-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.6 percent on Friday. * December corn dropped 0.1 percent to $3.63-1/4 a bushel, having slid 2.1 percent in the previous session. * Worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus concern about poor quality in the western European harvest, sparked short-covering in Chicago after the price hit a four-year low last month. * A lack of actual disruption in wheat shipments from the Black Sea region weighed on the grain, however. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to raise its estimate of U.S. wheat production in its next monthly crop supply/demand report on Tuesday. * Rain continues to hamper wheat harvesting in western Europe, slowing field work and leaving a question mark over how much of the crop in major exporters France and Germany will be of sufficient quality to sell to overseas markets, analysts said. * Analysts also expect the USDA to sharply raise its corn harvest outlook and lift its soybean forecast after generally favorable growing weather. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed losses early on Monday after coming under pressure late last week as a slight easing of geopolitical tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index July Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 546.25 -3.00 -0.55% -2.72% 545.34 51 CBOT corn 363.25 -0.25 -0.07% -2.15% 383.12 31 CBOT soy 1085.50 0.75 +0.07% +0.70% 1093.97 71 CBOT rice $12.76 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.66% $13.29 30 WTI crude $97.74 $0.09 +0.09% +0.09% $101.11 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.928 0.000 -0.02% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)