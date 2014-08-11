* Wheat falls, corn and soybeans edge higher
* Supply concerns in Black Sea, Europe curb wheat losses
* No immediate disruption to Black Sea supplies
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
third straight session on Monday, extending three-day losses to
nearly 4 percent as traders squared bullish positions on easing
worries over any immediate threat to exports in Ukraine.
Corn prices rose, rebounding from losses of 2 percent on
Friday, while soybeans climbed for a second session.
Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures fell
0.59 percent to $5.46 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent
on Friday.
"There were some concerns about the Ukraine situation going
into the weekend, whether it would escalate, but there was no
new major development that would rally the wheat market," said
Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.
Worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus
concern about poor quality in the western European harvest, had
sparked short-covering in Chicago, pushing prices to a one-month
high last week.
But a lack of actual disruption to wheat shipments from the
Black Sea region weighed on prices on Monday, although lingering
worries curbed declines.
Prices were also under pressure from expectations that the
U.S. Department of Agriculture would raise its estimate of U.S.
wheat production in its next monthly crop supply/demand report
on Tuesday.
Rain continues to hamper wheat harvesting in western Europe,
slowing field work and leaving a question mark over how much of
the crop in major exporters France and Germany will be of
sufficient quality to sell to overseas markets, analysts said.
December corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.63-1/4,
having slid 2.1 percent on Friday.
Corn drew support as drought in China curbs production,
spurring demand for imports, analysts said.
Despite edging higher, analysts said the grain remains under
pressure from expectations that the USDA will sharply raise its
corn harvest outlook.
November soybean futures climbed 0.1 percent to
$10.85-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA is expected to lift its soybean forecast after
generally favorable growing weather.
Grains prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 546.00 -3.25 -0.59% -2.76% 545.33 51
CBOT corn 363.75 0.25 +0.07% -2.02% 383.13 32
CBOT soy 1085.50 0.75 +0.07% +0.70% 1093.97 72
CBOT rice $12.76 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.66% $13.29 30
WTI crude $98.03 $0.38 +0.39% +0.39% $101.12 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.28%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.06% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)