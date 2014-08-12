* U.S. 2014/15 soybean ending stocks seen at 430 mln bushels * U.S. corn output pegged at 14.03 bln bushels, below expectations * 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks seen at 193 mln tonnes (Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Rod Nickel Aug 12 Soybean futures slid on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic supplies of the oilseed would be bigger than expected at the end of the next marketing year. Chicago wheat futures were pressured by the department's higher view on global stocks, while corn futures turned higher after the USDA estimated lower-than-expected yields. The USDA estimated U.S. 2014/15 soybean ending stocks at 430 million bushels, surpassing trade expectations of 414 million bushels. Aspects of the report will keep soybean prices on the defensive, Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics, said in a report. "But I would suggest not for long. Maybe by the end of this week, the trade will feel as though they have supplies factored in." Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures fell as much as 2.8 percent before paring losses and ending down 13-3/4 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $10.59-1/2 a bushel. Analysts said soybeans also were under pressure from rainfall in growing regions this week. The favorable weather followed the USDA's report on Monday of 70 percent good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans as of Aug. 10, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier. The USDA projected U.S. soybean production of 3.82 billion bushels, close to trade expectations. December corn futures fell to a contract low but then rallied, finishing up 3/4 of a cent, at $3.69 a bushel. USDA forecast U.S. corn production of 14.03 billion bushels, which would be a record high, but slightly below trade expectations. "The corn report was not catastrophically bearish so that was a victory for at least the bull," said Jerrod Kitt, analyst at The Linn Group. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures dropped for a fourth straight session, paring losses in late trading to close down 8-1/2 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $5.38 a bushel. USDA nudged its 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks forecast to almost 193 million tonnes, above expectations. While concerns about tensions between Russia and Ukraine, both major wheat exporters, rallied the market last week, U.S. supplies are now under pressure from aggressive export competition. Consultancy UkrAgroConsult revised its outlook for Ukraine's grain exports in the 2014/15 season 2.5 percent higher to 32.5 million tonnes on Tuesday. Prices at 1:33 p.m. CDT (1833 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 358.50 1.75 0.5% CBOT soy 1290.00 -24.75 -1.9% CBOT meal 400.20 -0.20 -0.1% CBOT soyoil 34.62 -0.26 -0.8% CBOT wheat 538.00 -8.50 -1.6% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Julie Ingwersen and Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Ros Krasny in Washington; Editing by David Evans, Peter Galloway, David Gregorio and Paul Simao)