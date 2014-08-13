SYDNEY, Aug 13 U.S. corn futures fell on
Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for
record domestic production weighed on prices, although losses
were capped as the estimate fell below market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.75
percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.13 percent in the
previous session.
* November soybeans little changed at $10.59-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* September wheat little changed at $5.37-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. corn production in 2014 was pegged by the USDA at
14.03 billion bushels, below trade estimates averaging at 14.25
billion.
* Ending stocks were seen at 1.8 billion bushels, also below
estimates.
* USDA estimated lower-than-expected corn yields.
* The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record of
3.82 billion bushels, up 16 percent on the year and close to
trade expectations.
* Projected U.S. wheat ending stocks were little changed on
the month, but global wheat stocks jumped to almost 193 million
tonnes, above expectations.
* Russia's wheat crop rose by 6 million tonnes on the month,
crisis-torn Ukraine's production was forecast 1 million tonnes
higher, and the Chinese crop was raised by 2 million.
* Consultancy UkrAgroConsult revised its outlook for
Ukraine's grain exports in the 2014/15 season 2.5 percent higher
to 32.5 million tonnes on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed only modest losses early on Wednesday,
having regained quite a bit of ground as markets got over a
closely watched report that showed a slump in German economic
sentiment.
* Brent crude oil fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday as
increased OPEC production helped dampen concerns over potential
supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-day
rally as energy shares tumbled on sliding oil prices. The
pullback occurred on light volume typical of mid-August.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 China Urban investment July
0530 China Industrial output July
0530 China Retail sales July
0600 Germany Wholesale price index July
0900 Euro zone Industrial production June
1230 U.S. Retail sales July
1400 U.S. Business inventories June
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 537.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.60% 542.88 44
CBOT corn 366.25 -2.75 -0.75% -0.54% 379.68 38
CBOT soy 1059.75 0.25 +0.02% -1.26% 1087.38 62
CBOT rice $12.73 $0.00 +0.00% -0.43% $13.26 31
WTI crude $97.22 -$0.15 -0.15% -0.88% $100.85 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.000 -0.03% -0.15%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.12% +0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)