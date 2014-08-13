* U.S. soybean prices up after 2 sessions of deep losses
* Corn dips on expectations of record U.S. production
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 U.S. soybean prices edged
higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after two
day's of deep losses which dragged new-crop prices to a contract
low in the last session after a government report predicted
record output.
Corn lost ground as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
forecast for record domestic production weighed on prices,
although losses were limited as the estimate fell below market
expectations.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had risen
half a percent to $10.64-1/2 a bushel by 0233 GMT, after
dropping 1.3 percent in the last session when prices marked a
contract low of $10.43 a bushel.
December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.68-1/4 a bushel,
while front-month wheat gained 0.4 percent to $5.40 a
bushel after closing down 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
"The USDA report is bearish for corn, soybeans and wheat,
but strong export demand for U.S. soybeans should prevent
new-crop prices from falling below $10.50 a bushel," said Kaname
Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo.
"Corn prices should slowly decline as we get closer to the
U.S. harvest."
U.S. corn production in 2014 will crack the
14-billion-bushel mark for the first time and soybean output
will also be a record, setting up a tripling of ending stocks in
2014/15, the USDA said in its monthly supply-demand report on
Tuesday.
Still, U.S. corn production was pegged by the USDA at 14.03
billion bushels, below trade estimates averaging 14.25 billion
bushels. Ending stocks were seen at 1.8 billion bushels, also
below estimates.
The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record of 3.82
billion bushels, up 16 percent on the year and close to trade
expectations.
The wheat market is also struggling as the agency forecast
higher global supplies. It projected U.S. wheat ending stocks
were little changed on the month, but global wheat stocks jumped
to almost 193 million tonnes, above expectations.
Russia's wheat crop rose by 6 million tonnes on the month,
crisis-torn Ukraine's production was forecast 1 million tonnes
higher, and the Chinese crop was raised by 2 million.
Consultancy UkrAgroConsult revised its outlook for Ukraine's
grain exports in the 2014/15 season 2.5 percent higher to 32.5
million tonnes on Tuesday.
Prices at 0233 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 540.00 2.00 +0.37% -1.19% 542.95 45
CBOT corn 368.25 -0.75 -0.20% +0.00% 379.74 41
CBOT soy 1064.50 5.00 +0.47% -0.82% 1087.53 62
CBOT rice $12.76 $0.04 +0.28% +0.20% $13.22 35
WTI crude $97.20 -$0.17 -0.17% -0.90% $100.85 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.16%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.002 +0.16% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)