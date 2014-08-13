* U.S. rains seen as favorable for developing soybean crop
* Corn traders shrug off below-consensus USDA yield estimate
* Wheat extends slide on large global supplies
(Updates with closing prices, adds analyst comment, fund
selling)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 13 U.S. soybean futures dipped on
Wednesday on expectations that autumn harvests will exceed
government forecasts due to favorable weather, while new-crop
corn bounced from a contract low set the previous session.
Forecasts for rain in some of the drier areas of the U.S.
Midwest raised expectations that the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will boost its soybean production forecast in the
coming months.
Traders shrugged off lower-than-expected USDA estimates for
soy and corn output, issued in a monthly report on Tuesday,
saying that mild, wet weather has benefited crops. Farmers have
reported gorgeous-looking plants in their fields.
"The trade seems worried the USDA has a lot further to go in
regard to raising the U.S. corn yield," said Kevin Van Trump,
chief executive of Farm Direction, a consultancy based in
Missouri.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans lost 1.2
percent to $10.46-3/4 a bushel, after setting a contract low of
$10.43 a bushel in the previous session.
If crop weather remains favorable, November soybeans will
likely drop to $9.50 or lower by the middle of harvest, said
Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an analyst with Summit Commodity Brokerage in
Iowa.
December corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel
in a rebound from a contract low of $3.58 in the previous
session.
The USDA on Tuesday pegged the U.S. corn harvest at a record
14.032 billion bushels, below analysts' estimates of 14.253
billion, and 2014/15 ending stocks at 1.808 billion bushels,
below expectations of 2.005 billion.
"We believe that in the end, the corn carryout will end up
over 2 billion bushels and that the supply of grains around the
world will severely limit any rallies," Pfitzenmaier said.
Traders waited for results from private crop tours spreading
across the Midwest this month for clues on the size of the
autumn harvests. Next week, participants on the annual Pro
Farmer Midwest Crop Tour will survey hundreds of corn and soy
fields.
CBOT wheat slumped for the fifth consecutive session due to
large global supplies and spillover pressure from the corn
market, traders said. December wheat shed 1 percent to
$5.45-1/2 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated 5,000 soybean contracts
and 3,000 each of corn and wheat.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in
Paris; editing by William Hardy, Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew
Lewis)