* U.S. wheat trades near 2-week low on supply pressure

* Corn, soy ease on forecasts of benign U.S. weather (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday, taking a breather after falling for five consecutive sessions to its lowest in two weeks due to pressure from the prospect of plentiful global supplies.

New-crop corn dipped to hover near Tuesday's contract low, while soybeans eased for a fourth straight session as forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest promised abundant supplies.

Front-month wheat gained 0.1 percent to $5.28-3/4 a bushel, after dropping to $5.27-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday, the lowest since July 31.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel by 0325 GMT, not far from a contract low of $3.58 a bushel. November soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $10.44 a bushel.

"There are no problems for the developing soybean crop in the United States, we are negative on soybean prices," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The outlook for corn prices in the mid-term is also bearish."

Forecasts for rain in some of the drier areas of the U.S. Midwest raised expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will further boost its soybean production forecast in the coming months.

The USDA on Tuesday pegged the U.S. corn harvest at a record 14.032 billion bushels, below analysts' estimates of 14.253 billion, and put 2014/15 ending stocks at 1.808 billion bushels, below expectations of 2.005 billion.

The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record of 3.82 billion bushels, up 16 percent on the year and close to trade expectations.

Traders are awaiting the USDA's weekly report on exports later on Thursday for a price direction. Analysts expect old-crop soybean export sales in a range from zero to 100,000 tonnes and new-crop soybean export sales between 850,000 and 1.05 million tonnes.

The market is eyeing results from private crop tours spreading across the Midwest this month for clues on the size of the autumn harvests. Next week, participants on the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour will survey hundreds of corn and soy fields.

For wheat, there could be more bearish news as dry areas on Australia's east coast are forecast to get much-needed rains over the weekend.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday forecast heavy rains across much of the country's east coast by the end of the week, easing concerns that yields in some parts of the world's third-largest wheat exporter could suffer.

The states of Queensland and New South Wales could see as much as 100 millimetres of rain over the weekend, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said. Prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.75 0.75 +0.14% 542.58 37 CBOT corn 367.50 -2.25 -0.61% 379.72 39 CBOT soy 1044.00 -2.75 -0.26% 1086.85 50 CBOT rice $12.69 $0.00 +0.00% $13.22 33 WTI crude $97.38 -$0.21 -0.22% $100.62 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.001 -0.07% USD/AUD 0.929 0.003 +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)