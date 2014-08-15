SYDNEY, Aug 15 U.S. corn futures edged lower for the first time in five sessions on Friday, but remained on track for their biggest weekly rise in more than four months after the U.S. government said output would come in below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn has risen 2.5 percent so far this week, the largest gain since April 4. * November soybeans are down 2.9 percent for the week in their third weekly loss in the last four. * September wheat has dropped nearly 2.5 percent this week, the biggest slide in a month. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture put the U.S. corn harvest at a record 14.032 billion bushels, but that was below analysts' consensus estimate of 14.253 billion. * It put the U.S. soybean crop at a record 3.82 billion bushels, near trade expectations. * New-crop corn supplies will be a record 15.243 billion bushels, although the USDA trimmed 2013/14 ending stocks based on higher ethanol use and exports. For the current year ethanol demand was 5.12 billion bushels, up 45 million on the month. * U.S. soybean export sales last week were 1.143 million tonnes, above expectations for 850,000 to 1.05 million tonnes. * Weekly corn export sales of 670,700 tonnes were within expectations of 600,000 to 900,000 tonnes, while wheat export sales of 338,700 tonnes were below estimates of 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Commodity funds on Thursday bought an estimated 5,000 corn contracts, 4,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied early on Friday, brushing aside soft euro zone inflation and disappointing growth data that kept alive prospects of more stimulus from the European Central Bank. * Crude oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, sunk by weak economic data hinting at softening oil demand and by ample supplies. * U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday after conciliatory comments from Russia helped ease concerns about escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and offset some uninspiring earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial output July 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.00 -1.25 -0.23% +1.52% 539.83 45 CBOT corn 372.25 -1.25 -0.33% +0.68% 376.92 45 CBOT soy 1052.50 -3.50 -0.33% +0.55% 1081.39 38 CBOT rice $12.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.99% $13.15 46 WTI crude $95.58 $0.00 +0.00% -2.06% $100.28 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 -0.01% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.931 0.000 -0.03% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)