* Corn falls for first time in five sessions * Soybeans on track for weekly loss of more than 3 pct * Wheat set for biggest weekly slide in five weeks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 15 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell on Friday as traders took profits, but the grain was still poised to record its biggest weekly gain in four months as a lower-than-expected official crop forecast supported prices. Soybeans also fell, shrugging off support from strong export demand for U.S. stocks last week, while wheat was set to poost its biggest weekly loss in five weeks. Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.72 a bushel by 0216 GMT. Corn rose more than 1 percent in the previous session, hitting an eight-day top of $$3.74-1/2 a bushel. New-crop corn had firmed for four consecutive sessions this week for the first time since February 12. Despite edging lower, corn is poised to record a weekly gain of nearly 2.5 percent, the biggest rally since April 4, drawing support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast earlier in the week. "The forecast came in below trade estimates, not as bearish as the market had expected. That is the reason we have seen prices bounce this week," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. The USDA put the U.S. corn harvest at a record 14.032 billion bushels, but that was below analysts' consensus estimate of 14.253 billion. New-crop corn supplies will be a record 15.243 billion bushels, although the USDA trimmed 2013/14 ending stocks based on higher ethanol use and exports. For the current year ethanol demand was 5.12 billion bushels, up 45 million on the month. November soybeans futures fell 0.5 percent to $10.50-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans hit a contract low in the previous session before closing up 0.8 percent. Soybeans drew support from the USDA weekly export report, which pegged sales last week at 1.143 million tonnes, above expectations for 850,000 to 1.05 million tonnes. Soybeans are down more 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in five weeks. Analysts said soybeans were under pressure from the USDA forecast, which pegged the U.S. crop at a record 3.82 billion bushels. September wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $5.35-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent in the previous session. Wheat is down 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest slide in five weeks after the USDA raised its estimate for global wheat stocks to almost 193 million tonnes, above market expectations. Grains prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.25 -2.00 -0.37% +1.37% 539.80 44 CBOT corn 372.00 -1.50 -0.40% +0.61% 376.91 45 CBOT soy 1050.25 -5.75 -0.54% +0.33% 1081.32 38 CBOT rice $12.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.99% $13.15 46 WTI crude $95.64 $0.06 +0.06% -2.00% $100.28 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 -0.02% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.00% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)