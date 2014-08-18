SYDNEY, Aug 18 U.S. wheat futures dropped nearly
1 percent on Monday, giving back nearly half their gains from
the previous session as fears over potential disruptions to
supply from the Black Sea region eased.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.91
percent to $5.41-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on
Friday.
* November soybeans inched down 0.43 percent to
$10.43-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.38 percent the previous
session.
* December corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.76-1/2 a
bushel, after gaining 0.94 percent on Friday.
* Ukrainian forces have raised their national flag over a
police station in the city of Luhansk that was for months under
rebel control, Kiev said on Sunday, in what could be a
breakthrough in Ukraine's efforts to crush pro-Moscow
separatists.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report
last week, put the U.S. corn harvest at a record 14.032 billion
bushels, below analysts' consensus estimate of 14.253 billion,
and the soybean crop at a record 3.82 billion bushels, near
estimates.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association on Friday
reported a surprise increase in the amount of soybeans crushed
in July.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling rose on Monday after the Bank of England
indicated that UK interest rates may have to rise even before
wage growth recovers, backtracking from earlier comments that
prompted markets to push out the risk of a rate hike.
* U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, paring an earlier
selloff sparked by reports of Ukraine shelling a Russian armored
column.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices July
0200 China Foreign direct investment July
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade June
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Aug
Grains prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 546.25 -5.00 -0.91% +1.68% 539.98 53
CBOT corn 376.50 -0.50 -0.13% +0.80% 376.08 54
CBOT soy 1047.50 -4.50 -0.43% -0.80% 1078.78 21
CBOT rice $12.73 -$0.02 -0.16% -0.70% $13.12 44
WTI crude $96.87 -$0.48 -0.49% -0.49% $99.91 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.339 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.20%
USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.03% +0.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)