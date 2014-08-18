* U.S. wheat drops after 2 sessions of strong gains

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 U.S. wheat slid 1.3 percent on Monday, giving back some of the strong gains made in the past two sessions as fears of potential supply disruptions from the Black Sea region eased.

New-crop corn edged higher to hover around Friday's one-month top on support from short covering while soybeans remained under pressure on expectations of record U.S. production.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat lost 1.3 percent to $5.44 a bushel by 0332 GMT, after climbing more than 4 percent in the previous two sessions.

December corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.77-1/2 a bushel after rising on Friday to $3.79-3/4 a bushel, the highest since July 18 and November soybeans were almost flat at $10.51-3/4 a bushel.

"We saw strength in wheat prices on Friday night because of the anxiety over the Black Sea situation," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "As tensions ease some of the risk premium gets taken out of the market."

Ukrainian forces have raised their national flag over a police station in the city of Luhansk that was for months under rebel control, Kiev said on Sunday, in what could be a breakthrough in Ukraine's efforts to crush pro-Moscow separatists.

Worries about disruptions to Black Sea grain exports sparked a round of short-covering among wheat traders who had built up bearish positions due to large global supplies, traders said.

There was additional pressure on wheat with rains boosting yield prospects across Australia's eastern grain belt which was hit by a prolonged period of dryness.

"We had good rains through southern Queensland and northern New South Wales," said Cooper. "In some areas the rainfall surpassed expectations and some areas it didn't quite meet expectations, but by and large it was good."

The gains in corn prices are likely to be short-lived because U.S. farmers are projected to harvest a record crop this autumn. Many analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase its official yield estimate in the coming months due to favorable crop weather.

The agency, in a monthly report last week, put the U.S. corn harvest at a record 14.032 billion bushels, but below analysts' consensus estimate of 14.253 billion. It pegged the soybean crop at a record 3.82 billion bushels, near estimates.

The National Oilseed Processors Association on Friday reported a surprise increase in the amount of soybeans crushed in July.

Grains prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 544.00 -7.25 -1.32% +1.26% 539.91 52 CBOT corn 377.50 0.50 +0.13% +1.07% 376.12 56 CBOT soy 1051.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.40% 1078.92 22 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.06 -0.47% -1.01% $13.12 47 WTI crude $96.85 -$0.50 -0.51% -0.51% $99.91 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 $0.000 +0.00% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.03% +0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)