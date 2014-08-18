* U.S. wheat drops after two sessions of strong gains
* Easing concerns over Black Sea wheat supplies weigh
* U.S. rains reduce concerns about scattered dryness
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 18 U.S. wheat futures slid on
Monday, giving back some of the strong gains made in the
previous two sessions as fears of potential supply disruptions
from the Black Sea region eased.
New-crop corn futures dropped as a private U.S. crop tour
reported large yield potential, while soybeans inched higher.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine influence the grain
markets because the countries are major exporters of wheat and
corn. Their conflict was viewed as less heated following talks
among Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine on Sunday.
"We went home Friday thinking the Ukrainians and Russians
would be at each other's throats today," said Jim Gerlach,
president of A/C Trading. "It looks like they de-escalated a bit
over the weekend."
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat lost 1.6 percent
to $5.54-1/4 a bushel, after climbing more than 4 percent in the
previous two sessions.
December corn dropped 1.5 percent to $3.71-1/2 a
bushel after rising on Friday to a nearly one-month high of
$3.79-3/4 a bushel. November soybeans rose 0.5 percent to
$10.57-3/4 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated 4,000 wheat contracts and
6,000 corn contracts, and bought 2,000 soybean contracts.
Corn came under pressure as participants on the first day of
Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that farmers have the
potential for big corn and soybean yields in southwestern Ohio
and east-central Indiana.
About 130 crop scouts will participate in the tour, which
began surveying fields on Monday, and are expected to find a
bigger average yield than the U.S. Department of Agriculture
estimated in a report last week.
Analysts predicted the USDA, in a weekly report due at 3
p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, would keep corn and soy condition
ratings steady or cut them slightly due to dryness.
However, recent U.S. rains have reduced concerns about dry
crops areas, boosting yield potential, Gerlach said. Projections
for record-large U.S. corn and soy harvests should pressure crop
prices, after corn futures last week posted their biggest weekly
gain in five months, he said.
"Ultimately this little bounce we had is going to fizzle
out," Gerlach said.
