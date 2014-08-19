SYDNEY, Aug 19 U.S. corn futures dropped for a second day on Tuesday as findings from a widely-watched crop tour boosted expectations of bumper U.S. output, but losses were curbed as the condition of the crop surprisingly fell last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade September wheat dropped 0.55 percent to $5.39-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday. * November soybeans inched down 0.4 percent to $10.53-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.55 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.34 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.46 percent in the previous session. * The condition of the U.S. corn crop was seen at 72 percent good-to-excellent last week, down 1 percent from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Analysts had expected the USDA to keep ratings unchanged. * Corn came under pressure as participants on the first day of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that farmers have the potential for big corn and soybean yields in southwestern Ohio and east-central Indiana. * The tour on Monday projected Ohio's corn yield at 182.11 bushels per acre, up from last year's tour average of 171.64 bushels per acre and the three-year tour average of 146.13. * Tensions between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine were viewed as less heated following talks on Sunday. * The USDA pegged the condition of the U.S. soybean crop at 71 percent good-to-excellent, up 1 percent from last week. Analysts had expected the USDA to leave ratings unchanged. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Monday after the threat of increased tensions in Ukraine appeared to diminish. * Brent crude oil shed nearly $2 a barrel to reach its lowest price in over a year on Monday as investor concerns over conflict in Ukraine and Iraq eased, and as higher Libyan oil output added to already ample supplies. * U.S. stocks surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a 14-year high as increasing homebuilder confidence and hopes for receding tensions in Russia gave investors reasons to make bigger bets on the equity market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account June 0800 Euro zone Net investment flow June 1230 U.S. Consumer prices July 1230 U.S. Housing starts July 1230 U.S. Building permits July Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.50 -3.00 -0.55% -2.13% 539.30 48 CBOT corn 370.25 -1.25 -0.34% -1.79% 374.78 44 CBOT soy 1053.75 -4.00 -0.38% +0.17% 1077.03 25 CBOT rice $12.79 -$0.04 -0.35% +0.35% $13.08 50 WTI crude $96.69 $0.28 +0.29% -0.68% $99.88 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.33% USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.02% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)