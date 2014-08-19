* Corn, wheat prices lose more ground on hopes of higher supply

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Chicago corn futures dropped for a second session on Tuesday as findings from a widely-watched crop tour renewed expectations of a near record U.S. harvest, while wheat lost more ground on easing concerns over Black Sea supplies.

Soybeans edged lower, giving up some of the last session's gains after a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed a slight improvement in crop ratings.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.4 percent to $3.70 a bushel by 0235 GMT, adding to a 1.5-percent decline in the previous session. September wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $5.40 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday.

November soybeans inched down 0.2 percent to $10.55-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent the day before.

Corn came under pressure as participants on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that farmers have potential for big yields.

The tour on Monday projected Ohio's corn yield at 182.11 bushels per acre, up from last year's tour average of 171.64 bpa and the three-year tour average of 146.13, according to data provided by the tour.

The yield if realised would represent a record, topping the 177 bpa estimated by the USDA for the state in each of the past two years.

The condition of U.S. soybean crop was rated 71 percent good-to-excellent, up from 70 percent a week ago and 62 percent last year, the agency said in its report after the market closed on Monday.

"The weather outlook is pretty positive with below average temperatures across much of the U.S. grain belt," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. "There is willingness to sell."

The U.S. corn crop was rated 72 percent good-to-excellent, compared with 73 percent a week ago and 61 percent a year ago.

Tensions between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine were viewed as less heated following talks on Sunday.

"We saw grain prices spike on concerns over Russia-Ukraine and the next day we see sellers coming in to take advantage of the sort term spike," said Deane. "It is hard to see too much of a rally because of supply pressure."

Grains prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 540.00 -2.50 -0.46% +0.51% 539.78 48 CBOT corn 370.00 -1.50 -0.40% -0.94% 375.87 44 CBOT soy 1055.50 -2.25 -0.21% -0.05% 1079.04 25 CBOT rice $12.87 $0.03 +0.23% +0.39% $13.12 55 WTI crude $96.73 $0.32 +0.33% -0.64% $99.88 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.004 -0.31% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.934 0.002 +0.21% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)