* Ukraine loses 15 pct of grain crop in 2 regions -official
* Private U.S. crop tour finds big corn, soy yield potential
* USDA increased crop condition rating for soybeans
(Updates with analyst comment, closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 19 U.S. wheat futures advanced on
Tuesday on concerns about reduced supplies from Ukraine, a major
exporter, while new-crop soybeans slipped as a widely watched
crop tour projected bumper U.S. harvests.
Traders focused on Ukraine, expected to be the world's
second-largest grain exporter in the 2014/15 marketing year, as
a spokesman for the prime minister said the country will lose 15
percent of its grain crop in two violence-hit regions.
Concerns that Ukraine may possibly scale back exports helped
fuel gains, said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grain analyst for Rice
Dairy in Chicago.
"In reality there's probably not going to be any long-term
halt of exports," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.8 percent
to $5.58-1/2 a bushel after closing down 1.6 percent on Monday,
when worries about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia
temporarily eased.
December corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel,
adding to a decline of 1.5 percent in the previous session.
November soybeans lost 0.5 percent to $10.52-3/4 a
bushel on good U.S. crop conditions and projections for large
U.S. harvests from a private crop tour.
On Monday, the USDA rated the condition of U.S. soybean
crops as 71 percent good-to-excellent, up from 70 percent a week
earlier.
Corn and soybean fields northwest of Indianapolis
consistently showed robust yield potential on Tuesday, with
rains this week likely to enhance already bin-busting prospects
for the crops, participants on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour
found.
During the next two days, the tour will likely discover even
bigger harvest potential in top-producing states like Iowa and
Illinois, said Rich Nelson, chief market strategist for
brokerage Allendale in McHenry, Illinois.
"There's a growing realization that as they move toward
Illinois and Iowa, that this is going to be the real bearish
issue," he said.
Traders paid close attention to the tour amid expectations
the U.S. Department of Agriculture will increase its yield
estimates in the coming months.
On Monday the tour estimated South Dakota's corn yield at
152.71 bushels per acre, below the 161.75 bushels estimated by
the tour last year, but above its three-year average of 125.7
bushels.
The USDA last week estimated the state's yield at 139
bushels.
"The crop is coming in just looking peachy, according to the
tour," said Jack Scoville, vice president for brokerage Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
The tour is scheduled to release yield forecasts for Indiana
and Nebraska later on Tuesday. Pro Farmer's editors will release
their estimates of total U.S. crop production on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Jason Neely, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)