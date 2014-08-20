* Outlook for bumper production driving corn, soy lower

* Wheat little changed as market weighs Black Sea supply (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Chicago corn fell on Wednesday while soybeans dipped for a second session, as a closely watched crop tour reported near record yields in key U.S. grain and oilseed producing states.

Wheat was largely unchanged, holding on Tuesday's gains that were driven by concerns about reduced supplies from Ukraine, a leading grain exporter.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.70 a bushel by 0345 GMT and November soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $10.49-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

December wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $5.58 a bushel.

"There's a reasonably healthy outlook for corn and soybean crops in the United States which is driving prices lower," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"There are concerns about Black Sea wheat ... (but) overall the supply fundamentals remain pretty healthy."

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday projected Indiana's corn yield at 185.03 bushels per acre (bpa), up from last year's tour average of 167.36 bpa and the three-year tour average of 141.24, according to data provided by the tour.

Corn and soybean fields northwest of Indianapolis consistently showed robust yield potential on Tuesday, with rains this week likely to enhance already bin-busting prospects for the crops, participants on the tour found.

Pro Farmer's editors will release their estimates of total U.S. crop production on Friday.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated the condition of U.S. soybean crops as 71 percent good-to-excellent, up from 70 percent a week earlier.

The USDA is expected to increase yield estimates in the coming months.

Investors in the wheat market are focussing their attention on Ukraine, expected to be the world's second-largest grain exporter in the 2014/15 marketing year, as a spokesman for the prime minister said the country will lose 15 percent of its grain crop in two violence-hit regions.

German wheat and rapeseed crops this summer are likely to be larger than last year despite repeated rain which has interrupted harvesting work, German farmers' association DBV said in a harvest report on Tuesday.

It estimated Germany's 2014 winter wheat crop at 26.2 million tonnes, up from 24.6 million tonnes in 2013 and a July forecast of 25 million tonnes.

Prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 558.00 -0.50 -0.09% +1.22% 539.92 53 CBOT corn 370.00 -2.25 -0.60% -1.86% 374.78 45 CBOT soy 1049.50 -3.25 -0.31% -0.24% 1076.89 27 CBOT rice $12.96 -$0.01 -0.04% +1.65% $13.09 56 WTI crude $95.00 $0.52 +0.55% -1.46% $99.56 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.330 -$0.010 -0.71% -0.44% USD/AUD 0.929 -0.003 -0.32% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential