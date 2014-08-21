* Corn falls for 2nd day as crop tour f'casts record yields

* U.S. soybean prices edge higher after Wednesday's contract low (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Chicago corn slid for a second session on Thursday to trade at around a one-week low as expectations of record yields across much of the U.S. grain belt prompted further selling.

New-crop soybeans edged higher as the market recovered from Wednesday's contract-low, but gains were capped by forecasts of benign weather in the U.S. Midwest which has reinforced hopes of all-time high production.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.2 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session, and November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.42-1/4 a bushel after hitting a contract-low of $10.35 a bushel the day before.

December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.48-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

"Our view is that corn prices will fall further as there is lot of supply available from other origins as well," said a Melbourne-based analyst.

"Ukraine's corn crop is pretty big, the EU is producing more corn and even south Africa has pretty good exportable surplus. The world has changed and the U.S. is no longer the only place to shop for corn these days."

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Wednesday estimated western Iowa's corn yield at 177.48 to 180.90 bushels per acre, above a tour estimate of 160.12 to 175.65 bpa last year and the three-year tour average of 146.77 to 170.72, according to data provided by the tour.

The tour projected the Illinois corn yield at a record 196.96 bushels per acre (bpa), up from the tour average of 170.48 bpa last year and the three-year tour average of 149.36.

The crop tour, which does not estimate soybean yields, pegged the average number of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot area in Illinois at 1,299.17, up both from last year's estimate of 1,115.97 and the three-year tour average of 1,085.35.

Reports from the tour have fuelled expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its corn and soy yield estimates in the coming months. The USDA has already predicted record-large harvests.

Pro Farmer's editors will release their estimates of total U.S. crop production on Friday.

The USDA will on Thursday issue its weekly U.S. export sales data. Analysts estimate U.S. wheat sales last week were 350,000 to 500,000 tonnes, corn sales were 650,000 to 1 million tonnes, and soybean sales were 850,000 to 1.15 million tonnes.

Prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 548.25 -1.75 -0.32% -1.48% 549.27 45 CBOT corn 366.75 -0.75 -0.20% -1.48% 372.97 43 CBOT soy 1042.25 4.25 +0.41% -1.00% 1073.12 29 CBOT rice $12.91 -$0.02 -0.19% -0.42% $13.04 57 WTI crude $93.38 -$0.07 -0.07% -1.16% $99.28 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.925 -0.004 -0.42% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)