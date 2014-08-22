SYDNEY, Aug 22 U.S. soybean futures edged up from contract lows on Friday, supported by strong exports, but the oilseed was poised to finish the week down more than 1 percent as expectations for a bumper crop continue to weigh. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans down more than 1 percent for the week, set to fall for a second week in a row. * December corn down nearly 2 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in three weeks. * December wheat down more than 1 percent for the week, set for a the second weekly loss. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales last week were 1.3 million tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, above expectations for 850,000 to 1.15 million tonnes. * Corn export sales of 819,100 tonnes were within analysts' estimates, while wheat export sales of 209,200 tonnes were below expectations. * The Pro Farmer tour estimated the average number of soybean pods per 3-by-3-foot square for Illinois at 1,299, above last year's tour average of 1,116. For western Iowa, the tour put the average number of pods at 1,091, with final Iowa numbers expected late on Thursday. * Farmers in Canada, which competes with the United States for export business, are on course to produce less wheat than expected, according to Statistics Canada. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1400 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 557.00 1.50 +0.27% +1.27% 550.19 52 CBOT corn 369.75 0.75 +0.20% +0.61% 372.54 53 CBOT soy 1040.50 2.25 +0.22% +0.24% 1071.83 34 CBOT rice $12.86 $0.05 +0.39% -0.58% $13.02 41 WTI crude $93.87 -$0.09 -0.10% -2.29% $99.07 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.930 0.001 +0.05% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)