By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Chicago soybeans rose on
Friday from contract lows as strong demand underpinned the
market but the oilseed is still poised for a second week of
decline on expectations of record U.S. production.
Corn gained around half a percent, rising for a second day
with solid U.S. weekly exports helping recovery in a market that
has lost 1.6 percent this week.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans have given up
0.7 percent this week, while December corn is facing its
first fall in three weeks.
"The agricultural markets are consolidating, I think we have
seen the worst," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity
strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "We have seen the impact of
large supplies and now it is more about moving the stuff out."
November soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $10.44-1/4 a bushel by
0226 GMT on Friday and December corn added 0.5 percent to
$3.70-3/4 a bushel.
Weekly U.S. soybean export sales last week were 1.3 million
tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, higher
than expectations for 850,000 to 1.15 million tonnes.
Corn export sales of 819,100 tonnes were within analysts'
estimates. Wheat export sales of 209,200 tonnes were below
expectations.
The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected the corn yield in
the top growing state of Iowa at 178.75 bushels per acre, up
from the average last year of 171.94 and well above the
three-year average of 157.94, according to data provided by the
tour.
It estimated the average number of soybean pods per
3-by-3-foot square for Illinois at 1,299, above last year's tour
average of 1,116. For western Iowa, the tour put the average
number of pods at 1,091.
Results from the tour are giving traders confidence that the
USDA will likely increase its yield forecasts in the coming
months. Pro Farmer's editors will release their estimates of
total U.S. crop production later on Friday.
The wheat market is finding some support from lower
production estimates in Canada, which competes with the United
States for export business, and quality downgrade to crops in
Europe.
Farmers in Canada are on course to produce less wheat than
expected, according to Statistics Canada.
France, the EU's top exporter, has been forced to import
wheat as rain has hurt the quality of its crop.
December wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.59-1/4 a bushel.
For the week, wheat is down 0.6 percent, its second week of
decline.
Prices at 0226 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 559.25 3.75 +0.68% +1.68% 550.27 55
CBOT corn 370.75 1.75 +0.47% +0.88% 372.58 55
CBOT soy 1044.25 6.00 +0.58% +0.60% 1071.96 40
CBOT rice $12.82 $0.01 +0.08% -0.89% $13.02 47
WTI crude $93.80 -$0.16 -0.17% -2.36% $99.06 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.000 -0.02% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.932 0.002 +0.22% +0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)