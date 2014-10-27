SYDNEY, Oct 27 U.S. corn futures fell for a second session on Monday, extending two-day losses to more than 2 percent as dry weather across the Midwest allowed farmers to push on with harvesting at a rapid pace. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.66 percent to $9.71 a bushel, having slumped 1.6 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn eased 0.5 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat dropped 0.7 percent to $5.14-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Friday. * Dry weather is allowing farmers to rapidly push on with harvesting corn and soybeans. * Scattered rains fell over Brazil's center-west and southeast agricultural areas on Friday, including parts of the drought-ridden coffee state of Minas Gerais, and heavier storms were due to follow next week, meteorologists said. MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital shortfalls among European banks than expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Oct 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Oct Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.25 -3.50 -0.68% -2.37% 497.03 55 CBOT corn 351.25 -1.75 -0.50% -2.43% 365.63 51 CBOT soy 971.00 -6.50 -0.66% -2.24% 946.75 54 CBOT rice $12.38 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.12% $12.61 34 WTI crude $80.96 -$0.05 -0.06% -0.06% $87.44 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 $0.001 +0.06% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.881 0.001 +0.13% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)