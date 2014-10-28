SYDNEY, Oct 28 U.S. wheat futures rose for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of winter wheat crop below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.43 percent to $5.25 a bushel by 0110 GMT, having closed up 1 percent on Monday. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.01-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 3 percent on Monday. * Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.63 a bushel, after ending up 2.8 percent in the previous session. * U.S. winter wheat planting was seen at 84 percent complete, the USDA said, below market expectations for 85 percent complete. * Condition of winter wheat was pegged at 59 percent good-to-excellent, well below analysts expectations of 68 percent. * The corn harvest was only 46 percent done, below the average pace of 65 percent, USDA said, though slightly above market expectations. * USDA said the soybean harvest was 70 percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations but below the five-year average pace of 76 percent. * Worries about Brazilian soybean crops have eased following scattered rains the country's center-west and southeast agricultural areas on Friday and by forecasts for heavier storms this week. * Regulatory data released on Friday showed speculative investors, including hedge funds, extended their long, or bullish, bet on corn futures and decreased their short, or bearish, bets on soybeans and wheat. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having slipped broadly in a sluggish session overnight on expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. * U.S. oil prices rebounded after tumbling to a 28-month low below $80 per barrel on Monday as short-covering helped offset earlier losses triggered by Goldman Sachs slashing its price forecasts. * U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Sep 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.00 2.25 +0.43% +1.40% 498.27 65 CBOT corn 363.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.98% 366.13 64 CBOT soy 1001.75 -4.25 -0.42% +2.48% 948.62 65 CBOT rice $12.29 $0.05 +0.41% -0.97% $12.59 33 WTI crude $80.57 -$0.43 -0.53% -0.54% $87.42 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.001 +0.07% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.881 0.001 +0.12% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)