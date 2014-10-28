* Soy falls 0.6 pct after rally to 6-week high on fund buying

* U.S. farmers harvest 70 pct of soybeans, 46 pct of corn

* Improved weather outlook in South America adding pressure (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Chicago soybeans slid on Tuesday, giving up some of the prior session's gains, as a rapid progress in harvest across the U.S. Midwest and improved weather outlook in Argentina hurt prices.

Wheat rose for a second consecutive session after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the winter wheat crop below market expectations.

Chicago Board Of Trade soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel by 0210 GMT, after rising 3 percent on Monday when the market hit its highest since mid-September.

Corn was unchanged at $3.63 a bushel after rallying 2.8 percent in the previous session, while wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.24-3/4 a bushel after closing up 1 percent.

"A wetter weather pattern in South America if forecast to continue this week," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a research note to clients.

"Good U.S. harvest weather is expected to continue so more soybeans will come to market there."

U.S. soybean harvest is 70 percent complete, close to the five-year average of 76 and up from 53 percent a week ago. U.S. farmers are focussing on harvesting soybeans which are more vulnerable to damage than corn. Farmers prefer letting corn dry naturally in the field to save money on drying costs.

The corn harvest was only 46 percent done, below the average pace of 65 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report, though slightly above market estimates.

The condition of winter wheat was pegged at 59 percent good-to-excellent, well below analysts expectations of 68 percent. U.S. winter wheat planting was seen at 84 percent complete, the USDA said, marginally below market expectations for 85 percent complete.

Regulatory data released on Friday showed speculative investors, including hedge funds, extended their long, or bullish, bet on corn futures and decreased their short, or bearish, bets on soybeans and wheat.

On the weather front, rains expected over Argentina's farm area this week will create ideal conditions for the 2014/15 soy crop planting, which began this month, German Heinzenknecht, a meteorologist at the Applied Climatology consultancy told Reuters.

After several days of sunny skies and unusually high temperatures on the Pampas grains belt, a cold front is moving in and will bring showers to Cordoba, Entre Rios, Santa Fe and the bread basket province of Buenos Aires.

Worries about Brazilian soybean crops have eased following scattered rains over the country's center-west and southeast agricultural areas on Friday and due to forecasts for heavier storms this week.

Prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.75 2.00 +0.38% +1.35% 498.26 64 CBOT corn 363.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.98% 366.13 62 CBOT soy 1000.25 -5.75 -0.57% +2.33% 948.57 64 CBOT rice $12.29 $0.05 +0.41% -0.97% $12.59 33 WTI crude $80.55 -$0.45 -0.56% -0.57% $87.42 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.001 +0.09% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.881 0.001 +0.15% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)