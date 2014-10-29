SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday, easing from its highest in more than three months on farmer selling and forecasts of harvest-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat eased after climbing 1.5 percent on Tuesday on support from unfavourable weather in key wheat exporting countries. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot corn and soybean basis bids weakened in parts of the U.S. Midwest as crop sales by farmers pressured cash prices, grain merchants said. * Multi-year low corn and soybean prices had forced farmers to hold back supplies earlier this month. The slow pace of sales left domestic processors and exporters short of supplies needed to meet commitments, forcing them to cover their short future positions. * Huge export commitments have tightened domestic supplies of U.S. soymeal, pushing up cash market prices despite the arrival of a record soybean crop at processors. * Importers have already booked 6.245 million tonnes of U.S. soymeal for the 2014/15 crop year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the biggest amount on record for mid-October, and over half what the government expects total exports for the crop year will be. * U.S. farmers are likely to boost the pace of harvest after delays resulting from wet weather. The corn harvest is 46 percent done, below the average pace of 65 percent, USDA said in a weekly report on Monday. * The U.S. soybean harvest is 70 percent complete, close to the five-year average of 76 percent and up from 53 percent a week ago. * The USDA estimated the condition of winter wheat at 59 percent good-to-excellent, well below analysts' expectations of 68 percent. * A return of warmer weather in November will be crucial for the 2015 grain crop in Russia and Ukraine after a lack of rain and early cold left plantings vulnerable, analysts and forecasters said. * Unfavourable weather in key wheat-growing regions in Australia could cause output in the world's fourth-largest exporter to fall more than 5 percent below the country's official estimate for 2014/15 (Oct-Sept), analysts and traders said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was subdued early on Wednesday as investors waited for the latest guidance from the Federal Reserve, while a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden's central bank saw the crown slump to four-year lows. * Asian shares advanced to one-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street which gained on optimism over corporate earnings and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait longer before raising interest rates. * Crude oil prices closed higher on Tuesday, with Brent finishing just above $86 a barrel after two straight days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally on Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence Oct 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after two-day meeting Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 530.00 -0.75 -0.14% +1.39% 499.48 72 CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% +0.28% 366.57 65 CBOT soy 1005.75 -2.25 -0.22% -0.02% 949.60 66 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.08% -1.55% $12.57 19 WTI crude $81.60 $0.18 +0.22% +0.74% $87.02 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 $0.000 -0.02% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.886 0.001 +0.08% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)