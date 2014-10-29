* Corn, soybeans fall from multi-month highs; wheat dips

* Farmer selling, harvest-friendly weather add pressure (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Chicago corn eased from its highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, while soybeans were little changed as a recent rally ran out of steam on farmer selling and forecasts of harvest-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat edged lower after climbing 1.5 percent in the previous session on support from unfavourable weather in key wheat exporting countries.

"The short-covering rally we saw has run its course, you really need to see Brazilian weather deteriorate before you get another leg up from here," said Paul Deane, an agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"The price of $10 a bushel for soybeans seems like a reasonable number for some farmers to sell, given that you had as low as around $9 earlier this month."

Chicago Board of Trade spot-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.64 a bushel by 0133 GMT, after climbing to $3.71-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday, its highest since July 18, while soybeans were unchanged at $10.08 a bushel, well below last session's 1-1/2 month high of $10.34-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.29-3/4 a bushel after rallying 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

Spot corn and soybean basis bids weakened in parts of the U.S. Midwest as crop sales by farmers pressured cash prices, grain merchants said.

Multi-year low corn and soybean prices had forced farmers to hold back supplies earlier this month. The slow pace of sales left domestic processors and exporters short of supplies needed to meet commitments, forcing them to cover their short future positions.

Huge export commitments have tightened domestic supplies of U.S. soymeal, pushing up cash market prices despite the arrival of a record soybean crop at processors.

Importers have already booked 6.245 million tonnes of U.S. soymeal for the 2014/15 crop year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the biggest amount on record for mid-October, and over half what the government expects total exports for the crop year will be.

U.S. farmers are likely to boost the pace of harvest after delays resulting from wet weather. The corn harvest is 46 percent done, below the average pace of 65 percent, USDA said in a weekly report on Monday.

The U.S. soybean harvest is 70 percent complete, close to the five-year average of 76 percent and up from 53 percent a week ago.

The decline in wheat prices is being limited by unfavourable weather in top exporting countries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the condition of winter wheat at 59 percent good-to-excellent, well below analysts' expectations of 68 percent.

A return of warmer weather in November will be crucial for the 2015 grain crop in Russia and Ukraine after a lack of rain and early cold left plantings vulnerable, analysts and forecasters said.

Unfavourable weather in key wheat-growing regions in Australia could cause output in the world's fourth-largest exporter to fall more than 5 percent below the country's official estimate for 2014/15 (Oct-Sept).

Grains prices at 0133 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.75 -1.00 -0.19% +1.34% 499.48 70 CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% +0.28% 366.57 65 CBOT soy 1008.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.20% 949.68 68 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.08% -1.55% $12.57 19 WTI crude $81.69 $0.27 +0.33% +0.85% $87.03 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 $0.000 -0.01% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.886 0.000 +0.01% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)