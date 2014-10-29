* Corn, soybeans and wheat up on spillover from soymeal

* Supported by fear of low U.S. farmer selling to processors (Updates U.S. market activity to close)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, Oct 29 U.S. soymeal surged nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, increasing this week's gains to the largest in six years as a slow start to a record soybean harvest coupled with slow traffic on the nation's railroads forced crushing plants to cover short cash positions in the futures market.

Soybeans and corn each jumped about 3 percent, with each futures contract pushed higher by the gains in soymeal.

CBOT December soymeal finished $22.10 higher at $397.10 per ton, bringing this week's gains to 13.5 percent.

"The markets are being supported by the quite phenomenal rally we are seeing in soymeal, which is creating spillover buying in soybeans, corn and wheat," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The whole sector is being pulled higher by soymeal as there is concern about the low level of U.S. new crop soybean sales to crushers."

U.S. exporters have sold a record 6.245 million tonnes of soymeal this year, of which only 229,700 tonnes have been shipped out during the marketing season that started on Oct. 1. Traders have pulled rail offers for the animal feed due to worries they cannot get fresh supplies or the railcars to ship them, brokers said.

"Until you solve the transportation problems, you are forcing guys to come to the board to get coverage," said Tom Fritz, grains analyst at EGF Group in Chicago.

Record-large U.S. soybean and corn harvests have boosted demand for hopper cars already in short supply, while rail traffic has slowed on tracks clogged with tankers hauling oil produced from fields in the northern U.S. Plains and Canada.

Grains analyst Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital compared this week's soymeal market with the rail logistics woes that pushed oats prices to record highs earlier this year.

"If you don't think that meal can go higher, just look at what happened to March oats last spring," he said.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 35 cents to a 6-1/2 week high of $10.43 per bushel. Corn for December delivery was up 10-3/4 cents to a nine-week high of $3.75-1/4.

CBOT December wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $5.38, bolstered by worries that cold weather could damage the crops of key exporters in the Black Sea region.

A return of warmer weather in November will be crucial for the 2015 grain crop in Russia and Ukraine after a lack of rain and early cold left plantings vulnerable, analysts and forecasters said. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird and Alan Crosby)