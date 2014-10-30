SINGAPORE, Oct 30 U.S. soybeans rose to a seven-week high on Thursday, buoyed by a slow start to a record harvest and traffic congestion on the country's railroads that is prompting processing plants to cover short cash positions in the futures market. Corn climbed to its highest since July 18 in step with the gains in soybeans, while wheat rallied to a two-month top with adverse weather in United States and the Black Sea region buoying the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Record U.S. soybean and corn harvests have boosted demand for hopper cars already in short supply, while rail traffic has slowed on tracks clogged with tankers hauling oil produced from fields in the northern U.S. Plains and Canada. * The corn harvest is 46 percent done, below the average pace of 65 percent, the USDA said in a weekly report on Monday. The soybean harvest is 70 percent complete, below the five-year average of 76 percent but up from 53 percent a week ago. * Corn futures were further bolstered by U.S. Energy Information Administration data showing the largest weekly ethanol grind since mid-August but the smallest stocks of the grain-based biofuel since May. * Funds bought an estimated 16,000 CBOT soybean contracts, 8,000 soymeal contracts and 10,000 corn contracts, traders said. * The support for wheat market stemmed from concerns about tightening global supplies. Cold weather in Russia is pushing the 2015 crop into early dormancy, and dryness is stressing late-heading wheat in southern Australia. * Russia could see a smaller wheat harvest in 2015 due to unfavourable weather during winter grains sowing, said consultancy IKAR. The crop could fall as low as 46.5 million tonnes from an expected 58.5 million this year, although IKAR cautioned that its figure was preliminary and pessimistic. * Unfavourable weather in key wheat-growing regions in Australia could cause output in the world's fourth-largest exporter to fall more than 5 percent below the country's official estimate for 2014/15 (Oct-Sept), analysts and traders said on Tuesday. * The USDA estimated the condition of winter wheat at 59 percent good-to-excellent, well below analyst expectations of 68 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed on the front foot on Thursday, holding near prior session highs as it basked in the afterglow of the Federal Reserve's optimistic take on the U.S. economic recovery, raising the odds of policy tightening sooner rather than later. * Asian stocks dipped and the dollar hovered at three-week highs versus the yen. * Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday for a second day in a row after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1230 U.S. GDP Q3 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct Prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 541.00 2.75 +0.51% +1.93% 501.51 79 CBOT corn 377.50 2.25 +0.60% +3.50% 367.43 76 CBOT soy 1049.75 6.75 +0.65% +4.14% 953.45 79 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.00 +0.00% -0.86% $12.57 29 WTI crude $81.86 -$0.34 -0.41% +0.54% $86.67 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.262 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.89% USD/AUD 0.877 -0.002 -0.28% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)