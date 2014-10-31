SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Chicago soymeal rose more than 1 percent on Friday, stretching its monthly climb in October to the biggest since June 2008, boosted by record export demand and railroad congestion. Soybeans added 0.6 percent, trading near a seven-week peak, while corn was largely unchanged after rising to its highest since July 18 in the last session. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybean, soymeal, corn and wheat futures are on track to end October with strong gains. Soymeal has added more than a quarter to its value this month, the most since June 2008, while soybeans are up nearly 13 percent, the most since July 2012. * Corn climbed more than 16 percent in October, its biggest monthly climb in more than two years, while wheat has added almost 13 percent after dropping by a similar amount in September. * The market was expecting grain and oilseed prices to remain under pressure on expectations of record-large crops in the United States, but delays in harvest due to wet weather, slow farmer selling and fund buying have driven prices away from multi-year lows since the beginning of October. * The slow pace of crop sales by farmers that has hurt two of the world's biggest grain traders will likely stretch into next year, the head of Bunge Ltd said on Thursday. * The forecast for sluggish sales from Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder may mean that Bunge and agribusiness rivals, including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc, will continue to feel economic pressure from limited supplies despite massive grain harvests in the United States. * The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 1 million tonnes to a record 718 million tonnes, and said global demand was forecast to increase quite strongly. * In a monthly update, the IGC said planting of 2015/16 winter crops was well advanced, with total area projected to rise by 1 percent year-on-year. * CME Group, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, hiked margin requirements for soymeal futures <0#SM:> late on Wednesday, making bets on the commodity more expensive. * Crop watchers have raised concerns that the massive harvest of soybeans in the United States may not contain enough protein for optimal soymeal production, forcing processors to scramble to find supplies suitable for crushing. * Russian wheat has returned to export markets after several weeks of absence thanks to a weak rouble and higher world prices, offering a bright spot for an economy hurt by Western sanctions and tumbling oil revenue. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares ticked higher on Friday on Wall Street's cheer after upbeat U.S. growth data, while the dollar traded around four-week highs against the yen as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. * Oil prices closed down 1 percent on Thursday, resuming their downtrend after a two-day climb, as the dollar rallied on bets of a sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike and traders placed little hope on OPEC cutting output at its November meeting. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 0745 France Consumer spending Sep 0745 France Producer prices Sep 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct Prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.75 0.75 +0.14% -0.28% 503.42 72 CBOT corn 374.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.40% 367.60 73 CBOT soy 1038.25 8.50 +0.83% -0.46% 955.31 69 CBOT rice $12.25 $0.04 +0.33% +0.99% $12.53 20 WTI crude $80.98 -$0.14 -0.17% -1.48% $86.26 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.261 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.883 0.000 -0.05% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)