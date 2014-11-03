SINGAPORE, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal edged lower on Monday, after notching its biggest monthly gain since 1976 in October, with pressure from rapid soybean harvest expected to provide ample supplies. Corn slid almost 1 percent in early Asian trade while wheat was largely unchanged after easing for the last two sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * Soymeal futures climbed 30 percent in October as a mix of harvest delays, slow farmer selling and transport congestion linked to record exports left operators scrambling for supplies. * The cash market for soymeal continued to firm on Friday as much of the supplies produced by crushers in recent weeks have been sucked up by record export commitments. * But forecasts of harvest-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest will result in the market getting flooded with record supplies. * U.S. wheat failed to win any business in a tender awarded by the world top importer Egypt over the weekend. * Egypt state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender for shipment Dec. 1-10. GASC bought the wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight from Soufflet, said Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of the state grain buyer. * CME Group Inc has lowered corn futures initial margins for speculators by 20 percent to $1,100 per contract from $1,375. CME said the rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn in the week to Oct. 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. * Agribusiness giant Bunge on Thursday cited slow farmer selling as a factor in its lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, and its head said the slow pace of crop sales by farmers will likely stretch into next year. * The International Grains Council underlined large global supply by raising on Thursday its forecast for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 1 million tonnes to a record 718 million tonnes, and its world corn crop estimate by 6 million tonnes to 980 million tonnes, approaching last season's record 983 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge bond-buying stimulus. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday, but data showing an unexpected five-month low in Chinese factory activity clouded the outlook for demand from the world's second biggest economy. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and other indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Oct 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct Prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 532.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.65% 505.13 64 CBOT corn 373.25 -3.50 -0.93% +0.00% 367.60 66 CBOT soy 1045.00 -4.25 -0.41% +1.75% 961.80 68 CBOT rice $12.33 $0.04 +0.37% +1.15% $12.79 34 WTI crude $80.55 $0.01 +0.01% -0.70% $85.88 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 -$0.005 -0.41% -1.10% USD/AUD 0.872 -0.008 -0.89% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)