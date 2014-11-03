SINGAPORE, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal edged lower on
Monday, after notching its biggest monthly gain since 1976 in
October, with pressure from rapid soybean harvest expected to
provide ample supplies.
Corn slid almost 1 percent in early Asian trade while wheat
was largely unchanged after easing for the last two sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soymeal futures climbed 30 percent in October as a
mix of harvest delays, slow farmer selling and transport
congestion linked to record exports left operators scrambling
for supplies.
* The cash market for soymeal continued to firm on Friday as
much of the supplies produced by crushers in recent weeks have
been sucked up by record export commitments.
* But forecasts of harvest-friendly weather in the U.S.
Midwest will result in the market getting flooded with record
supplies.
* U.S. wheat failed to win any business in a tender awarded
by the world top importer Egypt over the weekend.
* Egypt state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of
French wheat in a tender for shipment Dec. 1-10. GASC bought the
wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight from Soufflet, said
Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of the state grain buyer.
* CME Group Inc has lowered corn futures initial
margins for speculators by 20 percent to $1,100 per contract
from $1,375. CME said the rates will be effective after the
close of business on Monday.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn in the week to Oct. 28, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
* Agribusiness giant Bunge on Thursday cited slow farmer
selling as a factor in its lower-than-expected third-quarter
earnings, and its head said the slow pace of crop sales by
farmers will likely stretch into next year.
* The International Grains Council underlined large global
supply by raising on Thursday its forecast for the 2014/15
global wheat crop by 1 million tonnes to a record 718 million
tonnes, and its world corn crop estimate by 6 million tonnes to
980 million tonnes, approaching last season's record 983 million
tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar
early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by the Bank
of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge
bond-buying stimulus.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday, but data showing an
unexpected five-month low in Chinese factory activity clouded
the outlook for demand from the world's second biggest economy.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and
other indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the
Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Oct
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct
1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct
Prices at 0117 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 532.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.65% 505.13 64
CBOT corn 373.25 -3.50 -0.93% +0.00% 367.60 66
CBOT soy 1045.00 -4.25 -0.41% +1.75% 961.80 68
CBOT rice $12.33 $0.04 +0.37% +1.15% $12.79 34
WTI crude $80.55 $0.01 +0.01% -0.70% $85.88 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.247 -$0.005 -0.41% -1.10%
USD/AUD 0.872 -0.008 -0.89% -1.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)