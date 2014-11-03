* Soymeal drops 1.5 pct after biggest monthly gain since 1976

* Corn falls 1.2 pct, soybean prices drop on rapid harvest pace (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal slid 1.5 percent on Monday, after notching up its biggest monthly gain since 1976 in October, with pressure from a rapid soybean harvest expected to provide ample supply to the world market.

Wheat dropped 0.8 percent, falling for a third consecutive session as U.S. supplies continued to face stiff competition from European exporters, while corn dropped 1.2 percent after strong gains last month.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soymeal had fallen 1.5 percent to $383.3 a short ton by 0255 GMT and soybeans gave up 0.6 percent to $10.43-1/2 a bushel.

Corn lost 1.2 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel and wheat slid 0.8 percent to $5.28-1/4 a bushel.

"Good harvest weather in the U.S. and better planting weather in South America suggest that (soybean) supply will remain comfortable," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a research note to clients.

"Corn futures rallied as the soy complex ignited again on Friday. There is no change to largely favourable weather forecasts, so the harvest should continue apace and translate into further eventual selling."

Soymeal futures climbed 30 percent in October as a mix of harvest delays, slow farmer selling and transport congestion linked to record exports left operators scrambling for supplies.

The cash market for soymeal continued to firm on Friday as much of the supply produced by crushers in recent weeks has been sucked up by record export commitments.

Soybeans gained almost 15 percent in October, while corn added more than 17 percent.

But forecasts of harvest-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest will result in a market flooded with record supplies.

U.S. wheat failed to win business in a tender awarded by the world top importer Egypt over the weekend.

Egypt state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender for shipment Dec. 1-10. GASC bought the wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight from Soufflet, said Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of the state grain buyer.

CME Group Inc has lowered corn futures initial margins for speculators by 20 percent to $1,100 per contract from $1,375. CME said the rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday.

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn in the week to Oct. 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net short position in soybeans.

The International Grains Council underlined large global supply by raising on Thursday its forecast for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 1 million tonnes to a record 718 million tonnes, and its world corn crop estimate by 6 million tonnes to 980 million tonnes, approaching last season's record 983 million tonnes.

Grains prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.25 -4.25 -0.80% -1.45% 504.99 58 CBOT corn 372.25 -4.50 -1.19% -0.27% 367.57 64 CBOT soy 1043.50 -5.75 -0.55% +1.61% 961.75 68 CBOT rice $12.33 $0.04 +0.33% +1.11% $12.79 34 WTI crude $80.36 -$0.18 -0.22% -0.94% $85.88 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 -$0.005 -0.37% -1.06% USD/AUD 0.872 -0.007 -0.83% -1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)