* Soymeal drops 1.5 pct after biggest monthly gain since
1976
* Corn falls 1.2 pct, soybean prices drop on rapid harvest
pace
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal slid 1.5 percent
on Monday, after notching up its biggest monthly gain since 1976
in October, with pressure from a rapid soybean harvest expected
to provide ample supply to the world market.
Wheat dropped 0.8 percent, falling for a third consecutive
session as U.S. supplies continued to face stiff competition
from European exporters, while corn dropped 1.2 percent after
strong gains last month.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soymeal had fallen
1.5 percent to $383.3 a short ton by 0255 GMT and soybeans
gave up 0.6 percent to $10.43-1/2 a bushel.
Corn lost 1.2 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel and wheat
slid 0.8 percent to $5.28-1/4 a bushel.
"Good harvest weather in the U.S. and better planting
weather in South America suggest that (soybean) supply will
remain comfortable," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said in a research note to clients.
"Corn futures rallied as the soy complex ignited again on
Friday. There is no change to largely favourable weather
forecasts, so the harvest should continue apace and translate
into further eventual selling."
Soymeal futures climbed 30 percent in October as a mix of
harvest delays, slow farmer selling and transport congestion
linked to record exports left operators scrambling for supplies.
The cash market for soymeal continued to firm on Friday as
much of the supply produced by crushers in recent weeks has been
sucked up by record export commitments.
Soybeans gained almost 15 percent in October, while corn
added more than 17 percent.
But forecasts of harvest-friendly weather in the U.S.
Midwest will result in a market flooded with record supplies.
U.S. wheat failed to win business in a tender awarded by the
world top importer Egypt over the weekend.
Egypt state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of
French wheat in a tender for shipment Dec. 1-10. GASC bought the
wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight from Soufflet, said
Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of the state grain buyer.
CME Group Inc has lowered corn futures initial
margins for speculators by 20 percent to $1,100 per contract
from $1,375. CME said the rates will be effective after the
close of business on Monday.
Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn in the week to Oct. 28, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net short position in
soybeans.
The International Grains Council underlined large global
supply by raising on Thursday its forecast for the 2014/15
global wheat crop by 1 million tonnes to a record 718 million
tonnes, and its world corn crop estimate by 6 million tonnes to
980 million tonnes, approaching last season's record 983 million
tonnes.
Grains prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 528.25 -4.25 -0.80% -1.45% 504.99 58
CBOT corn 372.25 -4.50 -1.19% -0.27% 367.57 64
CBOT soy 1043.50 -5.75 -0.55% +1.61% 961.75 68
CBOT rice $12.33 $0.04 +0.33% +1.11% $12.79 34
WTI crude $80.36 -$0.18 -0.22% -0.94% $85.88 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.248 -$0.005 -0.37% -1.06%
USD/AUD 0.872 -0.007 -0.83% -1.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)