SINGAPORE, Nov 4 U.S. soybean and corn futures
slid for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as a rapid pace
of harvest and farmer selling continued to drive prices lower.
Wheat edged lower in early Asian trade after gaining more
than 1 percent on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A rapidly advancing harvest of record U.S. crops and
farmer selling is adding pressure on prices. U.S. FOB Gulf
soybean basis offers weakened despite continued strong demand by
China as farmers sold beans during an active harvest weekend,
traders said.
* A U.S. Department of Agriculture report is expected to
show the U.S. soy harvest was 81 percent complete as of Nov. 2,
just 1 percentage point below the historical average, according
to a Reuters poll. Corn harvest was seen at 60 percent complete.
* U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last
week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies
from the massive U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South
American shipments, analysts said after the release of weekly
government data on Monday.
* The USDA said 2.77 million tonnes of soybeans were
inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 30, 23 percent above
the same week a year ago. The week's total was the largest on
record for the oilseed, analysts said, and well above trade
projections for 1.85 million to 2.1 million tonnes.
* Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday said
it lowered its forecast for U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.783
billion bushels from 14.958 billion in its previous monthly
report.
* The firm also pared its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean
production to 4.033 billion bushels, from its October forecast
of 4.066 billion.
* Isolated rains that fell over Brazil's center-south
agricultural region over the weekend marked the start of two
weeks of wet spring weather forecast for parched coffee, sugar
cane and soy growing areas, local forecasters reported.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday as
investors sought the greenback against just about every other
major currency.
* U.S. crude prices extended losses to around $78.30 a
barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's price cuts for U.S.
customers and strong U.S. dollars triggered its lowest since
mid-2012 on the previous session.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow closed with slight losses on
Monday after briefly touching intraday records, but strength in
semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep
1330 U.S. International trade Sep
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov
Prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 537.75 -0.50 -0.09% +0.99% 507.38 69
CBOT corn 371.25 -2.25 -0.60% -1.33% 367.55 64
CBOT soy 1028.00 -1.75 -0.17% -2.03% 964.26 62
CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.20% $12.76 34
WTI crude $78.29 -$0.49 -0.62% -2.79% $85.38 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.002 +0.18% -0.15%
USD/AUD 0.869 0.002 +0.17% -1.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)