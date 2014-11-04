SINGAPORE, Nov 4 U.S. soybean and corn futures slid for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as a rapid pace of harvest and farmer selling continued to drive prices lower. Wheat edged lower in early Asian trade after gaining more than 1 percent on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * A rapidly advancing harvest of record U.S. crops and farmer selling is adding pressure on prices. U.S. FOB Gulf soybean basis offers weakened despite continued strong demand by China as farmers sold beans during an active harvest weekend, traders said. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report is expected to show the U.S. soy harvest was 81 percent complete as of Nov. 2, just 1 percentage point below the historical average, according to a Reuters poll. Corn harvest was seen at 60 percent complete. * U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies from the massive U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South American shipments, analysts said after the release of weekly government data on Monday. * The USDA said 2.77 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 30, 23 percent above the same week a year ago. The week's total was the largest on record for the oilseed, analysts said, and well above trade projections for 1.85 million to 2.1 million tonnes. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday said it lowered its forecast for U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.783 billion bushels from 14.958 billion in its previous monthly report. * The firm also pared its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean production to 4.033 billion bushels, from its October forecast of 4.066 billion. * Isolated rains that fell over Brazil's center-south agricultural region over the weekend marked the start of two weeks of wet spring weather forecast for parched coffee, sugar cane and soy growing areas, local forecasters reported. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday as investors sought the greenback against just about every other major currency. * U.S. crude prices extended losses to around $78.30 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's price cuts for U.S. customers and strong U.S. dollars triggered its lowest since mid-2012 on the previous session. * The S&P 500 and the Dow closed with slight losses on Monday after briefly touching intraday records, but strength in semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep 1330 U.S. International trade Sep 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov Prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 537.75 -0.50 -0.09% +0.99% 507.38 69 CBOT corn 371.25 -2.25 -0.60% -1.33% 367.55 64 CBOT soy 1028.00 -1.75 -0.17% -2.03% 964.26 62 CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.20% $12.76 34 WTI crude $78.29 -$0.49 -0.62% -2.79% $85.38 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.002 +0.18% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.869 0.002 +0.17% -1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)