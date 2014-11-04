* Corn, soy fall as harvest of record crops gathers pace

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by farmer selling and the accelerating harvest of record crops across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat was little changed after gaining around 1 percent on Monday.

U.S. farmers have harvested 83 percent of the soybean crop, up from 70 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average pace of 83 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report.

The corn harvest was 65 percent complete, up from 46 percent a week ago but below the five-year average of 73 percent, the agency said. The market had estimated the soybean harvest to be 81 percent complete and corn at 60 percent.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had fallen 0.4 percent to $10.26 a bushel by 0331 GMT, while corn lost 0.5 to $3.71-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was unchanged at $5.38-1/4 a bushel.

"Framer selling is helping supplies come back to the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. "It is pretty much in line with our thoughts, fundamentals are still pretty bearish."

There was additional pressure from a stronger dollar which makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for overseas buyers holding other currencies.

The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday.

U.S. FOB Gulf soybean basis offers weakened despite continued strong demand by China as farmers sold beans during an active harvest weekend, traders said.

U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies from the massive U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South American shipments.

The USDA said 2.77 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 30, 23 percent above the same week a year ago. The week's total was the largest on record for the oilseed, analysts said, and well above trade projections for 1.85 million to 2.1 million tonnes.

Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday said it lowered its forecast for U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.783 billion bushels from 14.958 billion in its previous monthly report.

The firm also pared its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean production to 4.033 billion bushels from its October prediction of 4.066 billion.

Forecasts of improved weather in South America also weighed on soybeans.

Isolated rains that fell over Brazil's centre-south agricultural region over the weekend marked the start of two weeks of wet spring weather forecast for parched coffee, sugar cane and soy growing areas, local forecasters reported.

Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 538.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.08% 507.40 71 CBOT corn 371.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.26% 367.56 64 CBOT soy 1026.00 -3.75 -0.36% -2.22% 964.19 62 CBOT rice $12.27 -$0.06 -0.49% -0.12% $12.76 34 WTI crude $78.35 -$0.43 -0.55% -2.72% $85.38 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 $0.004 +0.28% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.870 0.003 +0.30% -1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)