* Corn, soy fall as harvest of record crops gathers pace
* Corn harvest 65 pct complete, soybeans harvest at 83 pct
* U.S. farmers sell supplies, pressure prices
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago soybean and corn
futures slid for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged
down by farmer selling and the accelerating harvest of record
crops across the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat was little changed after gaining around 1 percent on
Monday.
U.S. farmers have harvested 83 percent of the soybean crop,
up from 70 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average
pace of 83 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a
weekly report.
The corn harvest was 65 percent complete, up from 46 percent
a week ago but below the five-year average of 73 percent, the
agency said. The market had estimated the soybean harvest to be
81 percent complete and corn at 60 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had fallen
0.4 percent to $10.26 a bushel by 0331 GMT, while corn
lost 0.5 to $3.71-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was unchanged at
$5.38-1/4 a bushel.
"Framer selling is helping supplies come back to the
market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank.
"It is pretty much in line with our thoughts, fundamentals are
still pretty bearish."
There was additional pressure from a stronger dollar which
makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for overseas buyers
holding other currencies.
The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday.
U.S. FOB Gulf soybean basis offers weakened despite
continued strong demand by China as farmers sold beans during an
active harvest weekend, traders said.
U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last
week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies
from the massive U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South
American shipments.
The USDA said 2.77 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected
for export in the week ended Oct. 30, 23 percent above the same
week a year ago. The week's total was the largest on record for
the oilseed, analysts said, and well above trade projections for
1.85 million to 2.1 million tonnes.
Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday said it
lowered its forecast for U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.783
billion bushels from 14.958 billion in its previous monthly
report.
The firm also pared its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean
production to 4.033 billion bushels from its October prediction
of 4.066 billion.
Forecasts of improved weather in South America also weighed
on soybeans.
Isolated rains that fell over Brazil's centre-south
agricultural region over the weekend marked the start of two
weeks of wet spring weather forecast for parched coffee, sugar
cane and soy growing areas, local forecasters reported.
Grains prices at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 538.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.08% 507.40 71
CBOT corn 371.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.26% 367.56 64
CBOT soy 1026.00 -3.75 -0.36% -2.22% 964.19 62
CBOT rice $12.27 -$0.06 -0.49% -0.12% $12.76 34
WTI crude $78.35 -$0.43 -0.55% -2.72% $85.38 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.252 $0.004 +0.28% -0.06%
USD/AUD 0.870 0.003 +0.30% -1.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)