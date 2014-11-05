SINGAPORE, Nov 5 U.S. soybeans rose half a
percent on Wednesday, recouping some of this week's losses on
support from strong demand led by China and a potential
reduction in supplies from Argentina where grains inspectors are
planning a national strike.
Corn fell for a third consecutive session with
harvest-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest boosting hopes
of a rapid harvest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last
week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies
from the large U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South
American shipments.
* U.S. farmers have harvested 83 percent of the soybean
crop, up from 70 percent a week ago and matching the five-year
average pace of 83 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said in a weekly report.
* The corn harvest was 65 percent complete, up from 46
percent a week ago but below the five-year average of 73
percent, the government said.
* Forecasts of dry weather in the coming weeks across much
of the U.S. grain belt will ensure farmers finish harvesting
record crops.
* Argentine grains inspectors are planning a national strike
from Wednesday, a trade union leader said, a move likely to hit
exports from the agricultural powerhouse.
* Informa Economics lowered its yield estimate for the U.S.
2014 corn crop but used a larger estimate of harvested acres,
resulting in a larger production figure, the private analytics
firm said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
* It projected U.S. 2014 corn production at 14.493 billion
bushels with a yield of 174.4 bushels per acre (bpa). The
figures compare with Informa's Oct. 3 figures for a 14.395
billion-bushel crop with a yield of 176.4 bpa.
* The company pared its soybean yield estimate to 47.9 bpa,
from 48.5 last month, and lowered its production figure to 3.991
billion bushels, from 4.017 billion previously.
* Delays planting Brazil's soybean crop this year could
result in a reduction of the country's corn harvest and lead to
traffic and loading jams at ports, farm and trade representative
said on Tuesday, even if they have little impact on final soy
output.
* As of Friday, Brazilian farmers had planted only 29
percent of their expected soy acreage, after a period of dry
weather, according to AgRural, a Brazil-based agricultural
consultancy. A year earlier farmers had planted 48 percent.
* The wheat market is awaiting the results of an import
tender issued by the world's top buyer Egypt. It wants to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment
from Dec. 11 to Dec. 20. [ID;nL1N0SU2HZ]
* The country is seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or
milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France,
Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and
Romania.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as
investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally
that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and
euro.
* U.S. crude futures edged up to over $77.35 a barrel in the
wake of news that U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week
as refineries boosted output, but global supply glut woes capped
the prices at multi-year lows.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday as another
big drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares and as
Priceline's earnings forecast disappointed.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct
0850 France Markit services PMI Oct
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct
Prices at 0109 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 531.50 1.00 +0.19% -0.19% 507.18 58
CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% -3.26% 367.31 53
CBOT soy 1015.25 5.50 +0.54% -3.24% 963.83 56
CBOT rice $12.43 -$0.01 -0.08% +1.14% $12.77 44
WTI crude $77.32 $0.13 +0.17% -1.85% $84.83 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.256 $0.002 +0.15% +0.65%
USD/AUD 0.874 0.000 +0.03% +0.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)