SINGAPORE, Nov 5 U.S. soybeans rose half a percent on Wednesday, recouping some of this week's losses on support from strong demand led by China and a potential reduction in supplies from Argentina where grains inspectors are planning a national strike. Corn fell for a third consecutive session with harvest-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest boosting hopes of a rapid harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies from the large U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South American shipments. * U.S. farmers have harvested 83 percent of the soybean crop, up from 70 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average pace of 83 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report. * The corn harvest was 65 percent complete, up from 46 percent a week ago but below the five-year average of 73 percent, the government said. * Forecasts of dry weather in the coming weeks across much of the U.S. grain belt will ensure farmers finish harvesting record crops. * Argentine grains inspectors are planning a national strike from Wednesday, a trade union leader said, a move likely to hit exports from the agricultural powerhouse. * Informa Economics lowered its yield estimate for the U.S. 2014 corn crop but used a larger estimate of harvested acres, resulting in a larger production figure, the private analytics firm said in a note to clients on Tuesday. * It projected U.S. 2014 corn production at 14.493 billion bushels with a yield of 174.4 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures compare with Informa's Oct. 3 figures for a 14.395 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 176.4 bpa. * The company pared its soybean yield estimate to 47.9 bpa, from 48.5 last month, and lowered its production figure to 3.991 billion bushels, from 4.017 billion previously. * Delays planting Brazil's soybean crop this year could result in a reduction of the country's corn harvest and lead to traffic and loading jams at ports, farm and trade representative said on Tuesday, even if they have little impact on final soy output. * As of Friday, Brazilian farmers had planted only 29 percent of their expected soy acreage, after a period of dry weather, according to AgRural, a Brazil-based agricultural consultancy. A year earlier farmers had planted 48 percent. * The wheat market is awaiting the results of an import tender issued by the world's top buyer Egypt. It wants to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Dec. 11 to Dec. 20. [ID;nL1N0SU2HZ] * The country is seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Romania. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and euro. * U.S. crude futures edged up to over $77.35 a barrel in the wake of news that U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week as refineries boosted output, but global supply glut woes capped the prices at multi-year lows. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday as another big drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares and as Priceline's earnings forecast disappointed. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct 0850 France Markit services PMI Oct 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct Prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.50 1.00 +0.19% -0.19% 507.18 58 CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% -3.26% 367.31 53 CBOT soy 1015.25 5.50 +0.54% -3.24% 963.83 56 CBOT rice $12.43 -$0.01 -0.08% +1.14% $12.77 44 WTI crude $77.32 $0.13 +0.17% -1.85% $84.83 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.256 $0.002 +0.15% +0.65% USD/AUD 0.874 0.000 +0.03% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)