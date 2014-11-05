* Corn at 1-wk low as harvest gathers pace on dry weather

* Soybeans rise on strong demand, Argentine strike (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 U.S. corn fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, hitting a one-week low as forecasts of dry weather across the U.S. Midwest boosted the likelihood of a rapid harvest and record supplies flooding the market.

Soybeans edged higher, recouping some of this week's losses on support from strong, China-led demand and a potential reduction in supplies from Argentina, where grain inspectors are planning a national strike.

"We are getting beyond 60 percent on the corn harvest and the outlook looks pretty dry, which means big crops will be starting to come in," said one Melbourne-based analyst.

Chicago Board of Trade spot-month corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.63-1/2 a bushel by 0304 GMT, after touching $3.63 earlier, its lowest since Oct. 29.

Soybeans added 0.3 percent to $10.12-1/2 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.2 percent to $5.31-3/4 a bushel.

U.S. soybean export inspections hit an all-time high last week as China and other global buyers raced to secure supplies from the large U.S. harvest after a seasonal slowdown in South American shipments.

U.S. farmers have harvested 83 percent of the soybean crop, up from 70 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average pace for this time of year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report.

The corn harvest was 65 percent complete, up from 46 percent a week ago but below the five-year average of 73 percent, the government said.

With forecasts of dry weather in coming weeks across much of the U.S. grain belt, the outlook for farmers harvesting the rest of projected record crops is good.

Argentine grains inspectors are planning a national strike from Wednesday, a trade union leader said, a move likely to hit exports from the agricultural powerhouse.

Informa Economics lowered its yield estimate for the U.S. 2014 corn crop but used a larger estimate of harvested acres, resulting in a larger production figure, the private analytics firm said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

It projected U.S. 2014 corn production at 14.493 billion bushels with a yield of 174.4 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures compare with Informa's Oct. 3 figures for a 14.395 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 176.4 bpa.

The company pared its soybean yield estimate to 47.9 bpa, from 48.5 last month, and lowered its production figure to 3.991 billion bushels, from 4.017 billion previously.

Delays planting Brazil's soybean crop this year could result in a reduction of the country's corn harvest and lead to traffic and loading jams at ports, farm and trade representative said on Tuesday, even if they have little impact on final soy output.

As of Friday, Brazilian farmers had planted only 29 percent of their expected soy acreage, after a period of dry weather, according to AgRural, a Brazil-based agricultural consultancy. A year ago farmers had planted 48 percent by end-October.

The wheat market is awaiting the results of an import tender issued by the world's top buyer Egypt. It wants to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Dec. 11 to Dec. 20. [ID;nL1N0SU2HZ]

U.S. wheat exporters have failed to win much of Egypt's import business this year as they face stiff competition from European and Black Sea suppliers.

Grains prices at 0240 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 532.25 1.75 +0.33% -0.05% 507.20 60 CBOT corn 363.50 -1.00 -0.27% -3.39% 367.29 51 CBOT soy 1012.25 2.50 +0.25% -3.53% 963.73 54 CBOT rice $12.41 -$0.03 -0.20% +1.02% $12.77 44 WTI crude $77.34 $0.15 +0.19% -1.83% $84.83 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.256 $0.001 +0.10% +0.59% USD/AUD 0.875 0.001 +0.15% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy in US cents/bushel. Rice in USD per hundredweight. RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)