* Egypt bypasses U.S. supplies in latest deal * Corn, soy close firm on short-covering * Strong U.S. dollar keeps pressure on commodities (Recasts, updates with closing prices, adds new analyst comment) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 5 U.S. wheat futures on Wednesday fell 1.1 percent to their lowest in more than a week on poor export demand for U.S. supplies and pressure from a firm U.S. dollar, traders said. Corn and soybeans rose, snapping two-session losing streaks on a round of short-covering. "When we went down there and you could not break some of those lows that we had set early on," said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities. "You had another bout of short-covering. It was very oversold for how quickly it broke." Chicago Board of Trade wheat notched its fourth day of declines out of the last five. Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, on Wednesday again bypassed U.S. offerings in its latest tender in favor of cheaper supplies from France and Ukraine. "We have kind of priced ourselves out of the global market," said Karl Setzer, analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-3/4 cents at $5.24-3/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $5.18-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since Oct. 27. "Wheat is being pulled down in the general market weakness and is also suffering from strong competition to U.S. supplies in export markets from the Black Sea region and European Union, which the dollar strength will make worse," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. The dollar rose on Wednesday, extending multi-year highs after Republicans in mid-term elections won control over both chambers of the U.S. Congress for the first time since 2006, lifting investor expectations for more pro-business policies. CBOT corn for December delivery was 5-3/4 cents higher at $3.70-1/4 a bushel. CBOT January soybeans ended up 9-1/2 cents at $10.19-1/4 a bushel. Some bargain buyers stepped in to push the market higher after soybean prices briefly dipped below $10 a bushel. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 370.25 1.58 5.75 364.5 SOYBEANS NOV4 1020.5 1.04 10.5 1010 SOY MEAL DEC4 375.3 0.75 2.8 372.5 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.72 -1.06 -0.35 33.07 WHEAT SRW DEC4 524.75 -1.08 -5.75 530.5 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.155 -0.08 -0.01 12.165 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 171.5 -0.15 -0.25 171.75 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 78.83 2.12 1.64 77.19 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17466.33 0.47 82.49 17383.84 GOLD 1145.4 #N/A -22.5 1167.9 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1464 -1.35 -20 1484 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.439 0.52 0.455 86.984 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Steve Orlofsky)