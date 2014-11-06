SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago corn and soybean
futures edged lower on Thursday, giving up some of last
session's gains amid expectations that rapid harvest of record
U.S. crops would boost global supplies.
Wheat edged up after two consecutive sessions of decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn and soybeans rose more than 1 percent in the
previous session on short-covering rally but the markets could
not hold on to gains as U.S. farmers are expected finish harvest
of record crops in the coming weeks, boosting global supplies.
* A national strike by Argentine grains inspectors was
lifted after only a few hours on Wednesday as talks were set to
start the next day between the URGARA trade union and government
officials, a representative for the workers said.
* Wheat edged higher but the market remains under pressure
as U.S. wheat faces stiff competition from European suppliers.
Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, on Wednesday again
bypassed U.S. offerings in its latest tender in favour of
cheaper supplies from France and Ukraine.
* Export prices for Russian wheat rose sharply last week,
supported by a slump in the local rouble currency, which has
lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar in 2014 on
the back of the Ukraine crisis.
* China's monthly soybean imports are expected to jump
around 38 percent in November as buyers in the country, spurred
by improving crush margins, race to secure cheap supplies from a
massive U.S. harvest.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dangled above a two-year trough on Thursday with
investors waiting to see how European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi deals with dissent in the ranks, while the U.S. dollar
surged in anticipation of a strong payrolls report.
* U.S. crude prices extended gains on Thursday as government
data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose less than forecast last
week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and
Dow advancing to records, after Republicans took control of the
Senate, allaying fears of drawn-out runoffs and raising investor
hopes for more business- and energy-friendly policies.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep
1245 ECB announces outcome of policy meeting
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Labour costs Q3
Prices at 0113 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 525.75 1.00 +0.19% -2.32% 508.66 50
CBOT corn 368.75 -1.50 -0.41% -1.34% 367.08 57
CBOT soy 1012.50 -6.75 -0.66% -1.68% 966.08 55
CBOT rice $12.34 -$0.08 -0.64% +0.04% $12.75 43
WTI crude $78.81 $0.13 +0.17% +2.10% $84.42 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.000 -0.02% -0.49%
USD/AUD 0.858 -0.001 -0.16% -1.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)