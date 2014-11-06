SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago corn and soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, giving up some of last session's gains amid expectations that rapid harvest of record U.S. crops would boost global supplies. Wheat edged up after two consecutive sessions of decline. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybeans rose more than 1 percent in the previous session on short-covering rally but the markets could not hold on to gains as U.S. farmers are expected finish harvest of record crops in the coming weeks, boosting global supplies. * A national strike by Argentine grains inspectors was lifted after only a few hours on Wednesday as talks were set to start the next day between the URGARA trade union and government officials, a representative for the workers said. * Wheat edged higher but the market remains under pressure as U.S. wheat faces stiff competition from European suppliers. Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, on Wednesday again bypassed U.S. offerings in its latest tender in favour of cheaper supplies from France and Ukraine. * Export prices for Russian wheat rose sharply last week, supported by a slump in the local rouble currency, which has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar in 2014 on the back of the Ukraine crisis. * China's monthly soybean imports are expected to jump around 38 percent in November as buyers in the country, spurred by improving crush margins, race to secure cheap supplies from a massive U.S. harvest. MARKET NEWS * The euro dangled above a two-year trough on Thursday with investors waiting to see how European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi deals with dissent in the ranks, while the U.S. dollar surged in anticipation of a strong payrolls report. * U.S. crude prices extended gains on Thursday as government data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose less than forecast last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Dow advancing to records, after Republicans took control of the Senate, allaying fears of drawn-out runoffs and raising investor hopes for more business- and energy-friendly policies. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep 1245 ECB announces outcome of policy meeting 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Labour costs Q3 Prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.75 1.00 +0.19% -2.32% 508.66 50 CBOT corn 368.75 -1.50 -0.41% -1.34% 367.08 57 CBOT soy 1012.50 -6.75 -0.66% -1.68% 966.08 55 CBOT rice $12.34 -$0.08 -0.64% +0.04% $12.75 43 WTI crude $78.81 $0.13 +0.17% +2.10% $84.42 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.000 -0.02% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.858 -0.001 -0.16% -1.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)