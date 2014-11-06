* Corn supported by gains in soybeans, strong export data * Chicago wheat drops for third day in a row * Market looks ahead to monthly crop report on Nov. 10 (Updates with closing prices, adds analyst comment) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 6 U.S. soymeal futures rose 4.4 percent on Thursday, pulling soybeans higher, as robust export shipments tightened supplies on the domestic market, traders said. Strong export data added to the gains in soybeans and lent support to ideas that end users will be scrambling for supplies in the coming months even with a record harvest. "There is just a lot of demand out there," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "They are having a hard time logistically getting the beans where they need to be and getting the meal where it needs to be." Corn prices edged higher, supported by the gains in soybeans as well as better-than-expected export data. Wheat was weak due to plentiful supplies and limp demand. The moves in corn and wheat were muted as traders consolidated their positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Monday. Chicago Board of Trade soymeal for December delivery settled up $16.40 at $391.70 per ton. CBOT January soybeans were 8-3/4 cents higher at $10.28 a bushel. "It is not likely that the rail transportation problems will ameliorate anytime soon, nor will we catch up with demand anytime in the calendar year of 2014," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients. "Instead, it will likely last until January to clean up this problem." USDA said on Thursday exporters shipped out 307,600 tonnes of soymeal in the latest week, more than double the 150,600 tonnes of a week earlier. USDA also said weekly soybean export sales were 1.610 million tonnes, above the high end of forecasts ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Brisk exports have helped soybean prices recover in the past month, reflecting strong demand from top importer China. China's monthly soybean imports are expected to jump around 38 percent in November as buyers there, spurred by improving crush margins, raced to secure cheap supplies from the U.S. harvest. CBOT soft red winter wheat for December delivery was down 4-1/2 cents at $5.20-1/4 a bushel, its third straight losing session. CBOT December corn was 1 cent higher at $3.71-1/4 a bushel. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation on Thursday forecast record world production of wheat and corn this year, despite trimming overall cereals output and stocks, mainly due to reduced expectations for Chinese corn production. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 371.25 0.27 1 370.25 SOYBEANS NOV4 1031 1.03 10.5 1020.5 SOY MEAL DEC4 391.7 4.37 16.4 375.3 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.53 -0.58 -0.19 32.72 WHEAT SRW DEC4 520.25 -0.86 -4.5 524.75 ROUGH RICE NOV4 11.84 -2.59 -0.315 12.155 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 171.25 -0.29 -0.5 171.75 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 78 -0.86 -0.68 78.68 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17537.32 0.3 52.79 17484.53 GOLD 1144.7 #N/A 3.74 1140.96 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1436 -1.91 -28 1464 US DOLLAR INDEX 88.008 0.64 0.564 87.444 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)