SINGAPORE, Nov 7 U.S. soymeal rose for a third consecutive session on Friday to trade around a one-week high as strong exports continued to buoy the market which jumped 30 percent in October. Corn and wheat futures edged lower on ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Strong U.S. export data is buoying soymeal futures and lent support to ideas that end users will be scrambling for supplies in the coming months even with a record harvest. * Soymeal is up about 1 percent this week, the markets' fifth consecutive week of gains, while soybeans are down 1.7 percent on profit-taking after October's rally. Corn has given up 1.9 percent this week as the market takes a breather after five weeks of gains. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday exporters shipped out 307,600 tonnes of soymeal in the latest week, more than double the 150,600 tonnes of a week earlier. * The agency also said weekly soybean export sales were 1.610 million tonnes, above the high end of forecasts ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * Brisk exports have helped soybean prices recover in the past month, reflecting strong demand from top importer China. * China's monthly soybean imports are expected to jump around 38 percent in November as buyers there, spurred by improving crush margins, race to secure cheap supplies from the U.S. harvest. * The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has forecast record world production of wheat and corn this year, despite trimming overall cereals output and stocks forecasts. * Warm weather last week did not eliminate risks for Russia's fragile winter grain plantings, said a Moscow-based agriculture consultancy SovEcon, warning of a potential export decline next year from one of the world's key suppliers. * The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday projected a 58 percent chance of El Nino developing during the Northern Hemisphere winter, reducing its outlook for the likelihood of the weather phenomenon in its monthly report. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy. * U.S. crude futures extended losses to around $77.85 on Friday, pressured by a supply glut and a stronger dollar, bringing the week's slide to more than 3 percent. * U.S. stocks edged up in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh record closing highs on an indication that the ECB would take more policy action if needed to boost a struggling euro zone economy. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Oct 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.50 -2.75 -0.53% -2.45% 510.08 42 CBOT corn 369.75 -1.50 -0.40% +1.44% 366.98 58 CBOT soy 1024.75 -3.25 -0.32% +1.49% 969.62 60 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.04 +0.29% -2.49% $12.72 28 WTI crude $77.76 -$0.15 -0.19% -1.17% $83.86 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 +0.03% -0.87% USD/AUD 0.856 0.001 +0.07% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)