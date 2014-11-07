* Traders stake out positions ahead of monthly crop report * Corn, wheat, soybeans post weekly losses (Updates with closing prices, adds analyst's comment) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 7 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped for the fourth day in a row on Friday as U.S. exporters struggled to compete in an export market laden with supplies from around the globe, traders said. Corn prices also fell, with investors staking out positions ahead of a U.S. Agriculture Department report that was expected to boost production estimates from the ongoing harvest in the Midwest. But soybeans rose on a late round of buying and strong export demand. The strong demand also supported cash market values for soy. Wheat futures shed 3.3 percent this week, snapping a streak of five straight weekly gains. "Weak (wheat) exports continue to dog rally attempts, with buyers in no mood to chase the market higher," Bryce Knorr, senior editor of Farm Futures Magazine, said in a note. "Until one of the world's growing regions suffers a disaster there's little reason for prices to rally much." CBOT soft red winter wheat for December delivery ended down 5-3/4 cents at $5.14-1/2 a bushel. The contract bounced off its lows after finding support at its 50-day moving average. "U.S. wheat exports remain no more than routine, and with a firmer dollar, this is deemed negative to U.S. exports and future price," David Sheppard, managing director of UK merchant Gleadell, said in a market note. Iraq's state grains board bought 200,000 tonnes of hard wheat from Canada and Australia in a tender, European traders said on Friday. Traders said earlier in the week that U.S. wheat was priced about $20 a tonne higher than Canada's offer. CBOT January soybeans gained 8-3/4 cents to close at $10.36-3/4 a bushel, while December corn dropped 3-3/4 cents to $3.67-1/2 a bushel. Robust demand from overseas buyers, coupled with slow country movement as farmers chose to store newly harvested crops rather than book new sales to processors, supported the gains in soybeans. "Our weekly (soy) export shipments this week were huge," said Mark Schultz, analyst at Northstar Commodity Investment Co in Minneapolis. "We better have a pretty good crop or else things are going to start getting tight once again." For the week, soybeans lost 1.0 percent, while corn was 2.5 percent lower. Good weather for harvest added weight to the corn market, with forecasts showing conditions that would allow farmers to catch up to their typical schedule. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 367.5 -1.01 -3.75 371.25 SOYBEANS NOV4 1040.25 0.9 9.25 1031 SOY MEAL DEC4 390.4 -0.33 -1.3 391.7 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.4 -0.4 -0.13 32.53 WHEAT SRW DEC4 514.5 -1.11 -5.75 520.25 ROUGH RICE NOV4 11.87 0.25 0.03 11.84 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 169.25 -1.02 -1.75 171 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 78.62 0.91 0.71 77.91 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17547.28 -0.04 -7.19 17554.47 GOLD 1170.45 #N/A 29.55 1140.9 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1437 0.07 1 1436 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.633 -0.43 -0.379 88.012 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Phil Berlowitz; and Peter Galloway)