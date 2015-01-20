SYDNEY, Jan 20 U.S. soybean futures fell to a
three-month low on Tuesday as a firmer dollar and expectations
of weak Chinese economic data weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.73
percent to $9.84-1/2 a bushel, just above the session low of
$9.91-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 27, 2014. Soybeans
closed little changed in the previous session.
* March corn fell 0.71 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat was little changed at $5.32-1/2 a
bushel, having closed near unchanged on Friday.
* Russia might consider banning grain exports altogether if
informal trade restrictions already in place fail to benefit the
economy as hoped, a senior minister said on Monday.
* Russia still has about 1.65 million tonnes of wheat
available for export in 2014/15, data from the Agriculture
Ministry showed, raising the possibility that these volumes
would be allowed to leave the country despite export curbs.
* Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, bought
240,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest international
tender last week.
* Brazil's expected record-large soybean crop is about 1
percent harvested nationwide, local consultancy AgRural said on
Friday evening, in line with a year ago and the historical
average for mid-January.
* A long stretch of little-to-no rain since the beginning of
the year in central-west Brazil is starting to worry soybean
farmers, who fear productivity losses from the expected record
crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro faced pressure on Tuesday as investors positioned
for possible easing steps by the European Central Bank as early
as this week, while the dollar edged up on the yen after a U.S.
holiday.
* Brent crude oil prices fell below $49 a barrel and U.S.
crude also fell more than $1 on Monday after the global economic
outlook darkened and Iraq announced record oil production.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q4
0200 China Industrial output Dec
0200 China Retail sales Dec
0200 China Urban investment Dec
0700 Germany Producer prices Dec
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan
Grains prices at 0125 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 532.50 -0.25 -0.05% -0.05% 591.47 18
CBOT corn 384.25 -2.75 -0.71% +1.12% 400.22 39
CBOT soy 984.50 -7.25 -0.73% -0.66% 1034.73 27
CBOT rice $11.35 $0.02 +0.18% +0.13% $11.98 47
WTI crude $47.60 -$1.09 -2.24% -2.24% $53.23 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.157 -$0.003 -0.26% +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.818 -0.004 -0.44% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)