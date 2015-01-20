* Soy falls to lowest since Oct. 27 on demand concerns
* Chinese cancellations of U.S. soybean cargoes weighs
* U.S. wheat languishes near 10-week low on poor demand
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Chicago soybeans dropped to
their lowest level in almost three months on Tuesday, falling
for four out of six sessions, with pressure from early signs of
slowing Chinese appetite for U.S. supplies and the outlook for
record South American production.
Corn eased, giving up some of last session's gains, while
wheat was almost flat, hovering around a 10-week low amid
lacklustre demand for U.S. shipments.
The first large U.S. soybean export sale cancellation of the
season by China, coming a month earlier than last year, has
sparked market concern that the recent record pace of U.S.
exports was fast drawing to a close despite still-ample supplies
of the oilseed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week China
cancelled purchases of 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.9 percent
to $9.82-3/4 a bushel by 0247 GMT after falling earlier in the
session to $9.81-1/4, lowest since October 27.
March corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session, and March
wheat was little changed at $5.33 a bushel but not far
from Thursday's low of $5.28 a bushel, its weakest since
November 11.
The news on China's cancellation of soybean cargoes comes
amid expectations of all-time high production this year in
Brazil and Argentina.
"The USDA is forecasting a good year for corn and soybean
supplies in 2014/15," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
"The picture is one of abundant supply and you overlay that
on the top of falling oil prices and the effect that it is
having on the ethanol market."
Brazil's expected record soybean crop is about 1 percent
harvested nationwide, local consultancy AgRural said on Friday,
in line with a year ago and the historical average for
mid-January.
Friday's gains in corn were driven by strong exports
although falling oil prices have weighed on the market in recent
weeks.
The USDA reported exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn
to unknown destinations, in the fourth announcement of a sale of
100,000 tonnes or more in a week.
Russia still has about 1.65 million tonnes of wheat
available for export in 2014/15, data from the Agriculture
Ministry showed, raising the possibility that these volumes
would be allowed to leave the country despite export curbs.
Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, bought
240,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest international
tender.
Prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 533.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.05% 591.48 18
CBOT corn 385.25 -1.75 -0.45% +1.38% 400.25 40
CBOT soy 982.75 -9.00 -0.91% -0.83% 1034.68 26
CBOT rice $11.37 $0.04 +0.35% +0.31% $11.98 49
WTI crude $47.45 -$1.24 -2.55% -2.55% $53.22 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.159 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.817 -0.004 -0.54% -0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)