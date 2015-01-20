* Soy falls to lowest since Oct. 27 on demand concerns

* Chinese cancellations of U.S. soybean cargoes weighs

* U.S. wheat languishes near 10-week low on poor demand (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Chicago soybeans dropped to their lowest level in almost three months on Tuesday, falling for four out of six sessions, with pressure from early signs of slowing Chinese appetite for U.S. supplies and the outlook for record South American production.

Corn eased, giving up some of last session's gains, while wheat was almost flat, hovering around a 10-week low amid lacklustre demand for U.S. shipments.

The first large U.S. soybean export sale cancellation of the season by China, coming a month earlier than last year, has sparked market concern that the recent record pace of U.S. exports was fast drawing to a close despite still-ample supplies of the oilseed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week China cancelled purchases of 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.9 percent to $9.82-3/4 a bushel by 0247 GMT after falling earlier in the session to $9.81-1/4, lowest since October 27.

March corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session, and March wheat was little changed at $5.33 a bushel but not far from Thursday's low of $5.28 a bushel, its weakest since November 11.

The news on China's cancellation of soybean cargoes comes amid expectations of all-time high production this year in Brazil and Argentina.

"The USDA is forecasting a good year for corn and soybean supplies in 2014/15," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

"The picture is one of abundant supply and you overlay that on the top of falling oil prices and the effect that it is having on the ethanol market."

Brazil's expected record soybean crop is about 1 percent harvested nationwide, local consultancy AgRural said on Friday, in line with a year ago and the historical average for mid-January.

Friday's gains in corn were driven by strong exports although falling oil prices have weighed on the market in recent weeks.

The USDA reported exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations, in the fourth announcement of a sale of 100,000 tonnes or more in a week.

Russia still has about 1.65 million tonnes of wheat available for export in 2014/15, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed, raising the possibility that these volumes would be allowed to leave the country despite export curbs.

Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, bought 240,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest international tender. Prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 533.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.05% 591.48 18 CBOT corn 385.25 -1.75 -0.45% +1.38% 400.25 40 CBOT soy 982.75 -9.00 -0.91% -0.83% 1034.68 26 CBOT rice $11.37 $0.04 +0.35% +0.31% $11.98 49 WTI crude $47.45 -$1.24 -2.55% -2.55% $53.22 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.159 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.817 -0.004 -0.54% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)