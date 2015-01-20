* USDA reports second cancellation of soy sales to China * Brazil set for rain relief in run-up to soy harvest * CBOT wheat closes higher for first time since Jan 6 (Updates with closing prices, adds details) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 20 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped to their lowest in nearly three months on Tuesday as export demand for U.S. supplies weakened ahead of what are expected to be record harvests in Brazil and Argentina, traders said. Corn and wheat futures closed firm on a round of bargain buying following early losses. Corn hit a one-week high while wheat posted its first day of gains since Jan. 6. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that exporters canceled the sale of 174,000 tonnes of soybeans that were to be shipped to China in the 2014/15 marketing year. USDA also reported the cancellation of deals for 285,000 tonnes of soybeans on Friday. "We are starting to see a trend here of our biggest demand input beginning to shift their program to the Southern Hemisphere. And that's a big deal," said Terry Linn, analyst at the Linn Group, a brokerage in Chicago. Overseas buyers were banking on bumper crops from South America to further bolster the global balance sheet and push prices lower. "If the forecast holds for Brazil into early February it will be difficult to appreciably reduce their crop potential," CHS Hedging market analyst Charles Soule said in a note to clients. In Brazil, the main crop areas will see a cold weather front arrive by Thursday followed by rainfall, meteorologists said on Monday, suggesting relief for parched soybean crops as harvesting gets under way. CBOT March soybean futures ended down 9-3/4 cents at $9.82 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $9.72-1/4, the lowest since Oct. 27. CBOT March corn was 3-1/4 cents higher at $3.90-1/4 a bushel, while March soft red winter wheat rose 4-1/4 cents to $5.37 a bushel. The gains pulled wheat from a 10-week low hit early in the trading session. Concern about renewed hostilities in the Black Sea grains export region added support. Ukrainian army units came under attack from Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine and heavy fighting was taking place, a Ukrainian military spokesman said. Buying was limited in K.C. hard red winter wheat due to forecasts for some beneficial rain in key production areas of the U.S. Plains. K.C. March hard red winter wheat settled up just 3/4 cent at $5.77-3/4 a bushel. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 390.25 0.84 3.25 387 SOYBEANS MAR5 982 -0.98 -9.75 991.75 SOY MEAL MAR5 326.5 0.09 0.3 326.2 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.84 -1.65 -0.55 33.39 WHEAT SRW MAR5 537 0.8 4.25 532.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 11.265 -0.53 -0.06 11.325 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 197.25 0.51 1 196.25 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 46.13 -4.72 -2.3 48.69 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17531.25 0.11 19.68 17511.57 GOLD LBMA 1294.2 #N/A 17.5 1276.7 BALTIC EXCH DRY 753 1.89 14 739 US DOLLAR INDEX 93.039 0.56 0.519 92.52 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Michael Urquhart, Peter Galloway and Tom Brown)