SYDNEY, Jan 21 U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday, inching up from three-month lows touched in the previous session, though gains were checked by expectations of a bumper South American crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.51 percent to $9.87 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.38 percent to $3.91-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.84 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.61 percent to $5.40-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that exporters canceled the sale of 174,000 tonnes of soybeans that were to be shipped to China in the 2014/15 marketing year. USDA also reported the cancellation of deals for 285,000 tonnes of soybeans on Friday. * In Brazil, the main crop areas will see a cold weather front arrive by Thursday followed by rainfall, meteorologists said on Monday, suggesting relief for parched soybean crops as harvesting gets underway. * Concern about renewed hostilities in the Black Sea grains export region added support. Ukrainian army units came under attack from Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine and heavy fighting was taking place, a Ukrainian military spokesman said. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday following steep losses a day earlier but remained below $47 a barrel amid worries over ample supplies and sluggish demand after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2015 global economic forecast. * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1330 US Building permits Dec 1330 US Housing starts Dec 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 540.25 3.25 +0.61% +1.41% 589.83 31 CBOT corn 391.75 1.50 +0.38% +1.23% 400.31 49 CBOT soy 987.00 5.00 +0.51% -0.48% 1032.78 31 CBOT rice $11.33 $0.06 +0.53% +0.00% $11.94 47 WTI crude $46.85 $0.38 +0.82% -3.78% $53.12 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.156 $0.001 +0.10% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.817 0.000 +0.00% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)