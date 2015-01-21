SYDNEY, Jan 21 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Wednesday, inching up from three-month lows touched in the
previous session, though gains were checked by expectations of a
bumper South American crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.51
percent to $9.87 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on
Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.38 percent to $3.91-3/4 a bushel,
after gaining 0.84 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.61 percent to $5.40-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that
exporters canceled the sale of 174,000 tonnes of soybeans that
were to be shipped to China in the 2014/15 marketing year. USDA
also reported the cancellation of deals for 285,000 tonnes of
soybeans on Friday.
* In Brazil, the main crop areas will see a cold weather
front arrive by Thursday followed by rainfall, meteorologists
said on Monday, suggesting relief for parched soybean crops as
harvesting gets underway.
* Concern about renewed hostilities in the Black Sea grains
export region added support. Ukrainian army units came under
attack from Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine and heavy
fighting was taking place, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as
investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move
against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday following steep
losses a day earlier but remained below $47 a barrel amid
worries over ample supplies and sluggish demand after the
International Monetary Fund cut its 2015 global economic
forecast.
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1330 US Building permits Dec
1330 US Housing starts Dec
1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in
open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council
meeting
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 540.25 3.25 +0.61% +1.41% 589.83 31
CBOT corn 391.75 1.50 +0.38% +1.23% 400.31 49
CBOT soy 987.00 5.00 +0.51% -0.48% 1032.78 31
CBOT rice $11.33 $0.06 +0.53% +0.00% $11.94 47
WTI crude $46.85 $0.38 +0.82% -3.78% $53.12 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.156 $0.001 +0.10% -0.37%
USD/AUD 0.817 0.000 +0.00% -0.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)