* Wheat jumps 1 pct, up for 2nd day as market finds floor

* Soybeans rise from 3-month low, ample supply caps gain (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday as the market took a breather after sliding to a 10-week low, with support coming from renewed tension in the grain-exporting Black Sea region.

Soybeans rose from their lowest in three months although gains were capped by expectations of record production in Brazil, while corn jumped to a one-week high on bargain buying.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1 percent to $5.42-1/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, adding to Tuesday's 0.6 percent gain, and March soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $9.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed down almost 1 percent in the previous session.

March corn gained as much as 0.6 percent to $3.92-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 13.

The wheat market, which has dropped more than 8 percent this month, may be finding a floor at current levels.

"We lost the Russian premiums and investors have cleared their long positions," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Perhaps we will see some stability at the current levels."

Fighting in the Black Sea region remained a source of concern.

Ukrainian army units came under attack from Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday and heavy fighting was taking place, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

The soybean market inched up after coming under intense pressure from plentiful global supplies and top importer China's cancelling of U.S. cargoes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday exporters had reported the cancellation of the sale of 174,000 tonnes of soybeans that were to have been shipped to China in the 2014/15 marketing year. USDA also reported the cancellation of deals for 285,000 tonnes of soybeans on Friday.

In Brazil, the main crop areas will see a cold weather front arrive by Thursday followed by rainfall, meteorologists said on Monday, suggesting relief for parched soybean crops as harvesting gets under way.

Brazil's 2014/15 soybean crop is expected to reach a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3 percent from an August forecast of 91.4 million, local crop analysts Celeres said on Tuesday.

The new crop, which has begun early harvesting, will pick up speed in the coming months and peak in March and April. Last season, Brazil harvested 86.3 million tonnes of soybeans.

Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday. The funds sold 7,000 contracts in soybeans and bought 2,000 in wheat.

Prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 542.25 5.25 +0.98% +1.78% 591.79 33 CBOT corn 391.75 1.50 +0.38% +1.23% 400.31 49 CBOT soy 987.25 5.25 +0.53% -0.38% 1034.83 31 CBOT rice $11.36 $0.09 +0.80% +0.22% $11.98 49 WTI crude $46.84 $0.37 +0.80% -3.80% $53.12 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.157 -$0.004 -0.34% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.819 -0.002 -0.22% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)