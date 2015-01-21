* Soybeans supported by bargain buying, soymeal gains
* Corn weakens on plentiful supplies
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Jan 21 U.S. corn futures slipped from a
one-week high on Wednesday on ample global supplies, traders
said.
Soybean futures edged higher, with bargain buyers picking
prices up from their lowest since October even as concerns about
dry weather culling crop production in South America eased.
"Despite recent talk of drier-than-normal weather across
Brazil, most local observers still see soybean production on
track to set new records," Morgan Stanley analyst Bennett Meier
said in a note to clients.
Brazilian crop analysts Celeres pegged the country's 2014/15
soy crop at a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3 percent from its
August forecast.
The expectations for a huge crop kept the gains in soybeans
in check and the market fluctuated between positive and negative
territory several times during the session.
Strength in soymeal futures also added support. Traders on
the cash market noted a pick-up in export demand for U.S.
soymeal due to higher-than-expected prices for South American
supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans, the most
actively traded oilseed contract, ended up 1-1/2 cents at
$9.83-1/2 a bushel. Deferred contracts also settled slightly
higher.
CBOT March corn was 2-1/4 cents lower at $3.88 a
bushel.
Wheat was mixed, with soft red winter wheat settling close
to unchanged. High-protein spring wheat and hard red winter
wheat were lower due to bigger-than-expected supplies in the
U.S. countryside.
CBOT March soft red winter wheat was down 1/4 cent at
$5.36-3/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat was off 5-1/2
cents at $5.72-1/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for
March delivery losing 8-1/2 cents to close at $5.81 a
bushel.
The Minneapolis Grain Exchange said on Wednesday there were
19.4 million bushels of wheat in its storage warehouse in
Duluth, a 1.9 million bushel increase from a week earlier.
A crumbling Canadian dollar also weighed on
spring wheat prices.
In Brazil, a cold front has broken into Brazil's southeast
and center-west agricultural areas, Somar meteorologists said on
Wednesday, ending at least 20 days of unseasonably hot, dry
weather.
