SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. soybean futures ticked
higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, though
prices continued to hover near a three-month low as ample global
supplies continue to weigh.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $9.85-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.15 percent on
Wednesday.
* March corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.58 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.23 percent to $5.38 a bushel,
having closed little changed on Wednesday.
* Brazilian crop analysts Celeres pegged the country's
2014/15 soy crop at a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3 percent
from its August forecast.
* A cold front has broken into Brazil's southeast and
center-west agricultural areas, Somar meteorologists said on
Wednesday, ending at least 20 days of unseasonably hot, dry
weather.
* The Minneapolis Grain Exchange said on Wednesday there
were 19.4 million bushels of wheat in storage in Duluth as of
Jan. 16, up from 17.5 million the week before.
MARKET NEWS
* The Canadian dollar languished at its lowest in nearly six
years early on Thursday, having suffered a massive drop after
the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting interest rates.
* Global oil prices snapped a two-day decline and rose
around 2 percent on Wednesday on hopes prices will recover as
energy companies cut production investment to alleviate a glut
that has wiped out more than half crude's value since June.
* U.S. stocks edged up in a choppy Wednesday session as
traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by
the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while
declines in IBM limited gains.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Italy Industrial orders Nov
1330 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy
meeting
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
Grains prices at 0137 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 538.00 1.25 +0.23% +0.19% 587.71 30
CBOT corn 388.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.45% 400.13 46
CBOT soy 985.50 2.00 +0.20% +0.36% 1030.49 31
CBOT rice $11.32 -$0.05 -0.44% +0.49% $11.91 47
WTI crude $47.43 -$0.35 -0.73% +2.24% $52.63 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.161 $0.000 -0.01% +0.50%
USD/AUD 0.810 0.002 +0.19% -0.84%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)