SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. soybean futures ticked higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, though prices continued to hover near a three-month low as ample global supplies continue to weigh. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.85-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.15 percent on Wednesday. * March corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.23 percent to $5.38 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. * Brazilian crop analysts Celeres pegged the country's 2014/15 soy crop at a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3 percent from its August forecast. * A cold front has broken into Brazil's southeast and center-west agricultural areas, Somar meteorologists said on Wednesday, ending at least 20 days of unseasonably hot, dry weather. * The Minneapolis Grain Exchange said on Wednesday there were 19.4 million bushels of wheat in storage in Duluth as of Jan. 16, up from 17.5 million the week before. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar languished at its lowest in nearly six years early on Thursday, having suffered a massive drop after the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting interest rates. * Global oil prices snapped a two-day decline and rose around 2 percent on Wednesday on hopes prices will recover as energy companies cut production investment to alleviate a glut that has wiped out more than half crude's value since June. * U.S. stocks edged up in a choppy Wednesday session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while declines in IBM limited gains. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Italy Industrial orders Nov 1330 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meeting 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan Grains prices at 0137 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 538.00 1.25 +0.23% +0.19% 587.71 30 CBOT corn 388.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.45% 400.13 46 CBOT soy 985.50 2.00 +0.20% +0.36% 1030.49 31 CBOT rice $11.32 -$0.05 -0.44% +0.49% $11.91 47 WTI crude $47.43 -$0.35 -0.73% +2.24% $52.63 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.161 $0.000 -0.01% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.810 0.002 +0.19% -0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)