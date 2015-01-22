* Soybeans draw some support from Brazilian weather
* South America expected to produce bumper crop
* Wheat firms, corn little changed
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. soybean futures edged higher
for a second session on Thursday, although prices continued to
linger near a three-month low.
Corn was little changed, having closed down more than 0.5
percent in the previous session, while wheat also edged higher.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.23
percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.15 percent in
the previous session.
The price hit a three-month low of $9.72-1/4 a bushel
earlier in the week on expectations of a bumper South American
crop, which would boost already ample global supplies.
Analysts said the recent gains were being driven by concerns
over potential dry weather in Brazil.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect timely rainfall in
most Brazilian crop areas that have dried down recently," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, adding that meant forecasts may need to be
reviewed.
Offsetting those concerns, meteorologists said a cold front
had finally broken into Brazil's southeast and centre-west
agricultural areas, ending at least 20 days of unseasonably hot,
dry weather.
Brazilian crop analysts Celeres forecast the country's
2014/15 soy crop would be a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3
percent from its August forecast.
March wheat futures rose 0.33 percent to $5.38-1/2 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
Soft red wheat futures rose in union with spring wheat
futures, traded at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, which said on
Wednesday there were 19.4 million bushels of wheat in storage in
Duluth as of Jan. 16, up from 17.5 million the week before.
March corn futures were little changed at $3.88-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 538.50 1.75 +0.33% +0.28% 587.73 30
CBOT corn 388.25 0.25 +0.06% -0.51% 400.12 46
CBOT soy 985.75 2.25 +0.23% +0.38% 1030.50 31
CBOT rice $11.29 -$0.09 -0.75% +0.18% $11.91 45
WTI crude $47.44 -$0.34 -0.71% +2.26% $52.63 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.160 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.42%
USD/AUD 0.808 0.000 -0.05% -1.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Raybould)