* Soybeans draw some support from Brazilian weather * South America expected to produce bumper crop * Wheat firms, corn little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 22 U.S. soybean futures edged higher for a second session on Thursday, although prices continued to linger near a three-month low. Corn was little changed, having closed down more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, while wheat also edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.15 percent in the previous session. The price hit a three-month low of $9.72-1/4 a bushel earlier in the week on expectations of a bumper South American crop, which would boost already ample global supplies. Analysts said the recent gains were being driven by concerns over potential dry weather in Brazil. "Weather forecasters continue to expect timely rainfall in most Brazilian crop areas that have dried down recently," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, adding that meant forecasts may need to be reviewed. Offsetting those concerns, meteorologists said a cold front had finally broken into Brazil's southeast and centre-west agricultural areas, ending at least 20 days of unseasonably hot, dry weather. Brazilian crop analysts Celeres forecast the country's 2014/15 soy crop would be a record 94.2 million tonnes, up 3 percent from its August forecast. March wheat futures rose 0.33 percent to $5.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. Soft red wheat futures rose in union with spring wheat futures, traded at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, which said on Wednesday there were 19.4 million bushels of wheat in storage in Duluth as of Jan. 16, up from 17.5 million the week before. March corn futures were little changed at $3.88-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 538.50 1.75 +0.33% +0.28% 587.73 30 CBOT corn 388.25 0.25 +0.06% -0.51% 400.12 46 CBOT soy 985.75 2.25 +0.23% +0.38% 1030.50 31 CBOT rice $11.29 -$0.09 -0.75% +0.18% $11.91 45 WTI crude $47.44 -$0.34 -0.71% +2.26% $52.63 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.160 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.808 0.000 -0.05% -1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Raybould)