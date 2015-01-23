SYDNEY Jan 23 U.S. soybean futures took a breather on Friday, but the oilseed faces a weekly loss of more than 1.5 percent as expectations of a bumper crop kept prices near three-month lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans down more than 1.5 percent for the week, extending two-week losses to more than 7 percent.

* March corn down more than 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss.

* March wheat down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the fifth consecutive weekly slide.

* U.S. ethanol inventories weigh on corn prices, with weekly ethanol stocks pegged up 158,000 barrels to 20.4 million barrels.

* The International Grains Council raised its 2014/15 world corn crop estimate to a record 992 million tonnes from 982 million.

* Forecasts for timely rains in Brazil, a major corn and soy producer, lifted crop expectations.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday after suffering a massive decline as the European Central Bank launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

* Oil prices jumped in early Asian trading on Friday as news of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts in decades.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the year as U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger than anticipated stimulus from the European Central Bank.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Jan 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 1330 U.S. National activity index Dec 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec 1500 U.S. Leading index Dec (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)