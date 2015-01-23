SYDNEY Jan 23 U.S. soybean futures took a
breather on Friday, but the oilseed faces a weekly loss of more
than 1.5 percent as expectations of a bumper crop kept prices
near three-month lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans down more than
1.5 percent for the week, extending two-week losses to more than
7 percent.
* March corn down more than 1 percent for the week,
the second straight weekly loss.
* March wheat down nearly 0.5 percent for the week,
the fifth consecutive weekly slide.
* U.S. ethanol inventories weigh on corn prices, with weekly
ethanol stocks pegged up 158,000 barrels to 20.4 million
barrels.
* The International Grains Council raised its 2014/15 world
corn crop estimate to a record 992 million tonnes from 982
million.
* Forecasts for timely rains in Brazil, a major corn and soy
producer, lifted crop expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday after
suffering a massive decline as the European Central Bank
launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions
in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.
* Oil prices jumped in early Asian trading on Friday as news
of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to
uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest
shifts in decades.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the year as
U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger than
anticipated stimulus from the European Central Bank.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)